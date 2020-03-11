BECKLEY — For the second time in three years, Westside emerged from the scrum of the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament at the Armory with a sectional title.
But it did so with a totally different team.
Ethan Blackburn had 23 points and Daniel Reed added 20 as the Renegades downed Independence 74-59 Thursday night.
None of the members of this season’s squad played key roles on that 2018 senior-dominated team that advanced all the way to the state title.
This year’s team has just one senior.
That’s one of the reasons Westside coach Shawn Jenkins had pointed to the sectional title as goal one for this team after being bounced from the section tournament in the semifinals last season.
That, and the fact they will get to play at home in one of the Region 3 giants, Shady Spring in a Region 3 co-final game next Thursday. Shady has beaten Westside twice this season.
“If we can win the section and be able to have that in our pocket we’ll draw some confidence for sure,” he had said of the scenario Tuesday night after beating Wyoming East in the semis. “We’d be able to host a game and see which (Region 3 giant) is going to come down there, one monster or the other. It would be exciting to do, and we are sure looking forward to it and hope we can do that.”
That is exactly the scenario that played out with the win against Independence, just one season after finishing the season 8-15.
Westside started quick, jumping out to a 14-5 lead, as Reed had eight first-quarter points. But a strong finish to the opening by the Patriots, led by nine points from Michael McKinney, who had struggled with just seven points total against Oak Hill on Tuesday.
From there it was close.
McKinney had 10 more points in the second, but Tommy Milam heated up in the paint and the Renegades answered. The score was tied at 32 at the half and remained tight, at 43-43 late in the third.
Two late 3s by Blackburn on a quarter ending 8-0 pushed Westside’s lead to 51-43 and the Renegades were able to put Independence on ice and pull away.
Blackburn, who had struggled himself in the semifinals with nine points, really came to life in the second half. He had 10 points in the third and 19 of his team-high 25 points in the second half.
Any hopes Independence had of making a dramatic run in the second half disappeared when Daniel Reed hit nine of 10 free throws to close the game.
Westside had struggled at the free throw line in the regular season, hitting just over 55 percent from the line.
The Renegades have been better in the postseason, hitting 36 of 51 from the line (70.6 percent). Westside is 22 of 27 (81.5 percent) in the fourth quarter in two postseason games.
Reed added 20 points for the Renegades, Milam had 12 and Jace Colucci added 10. Westside starters accounted for all but two of its 74 points.
Jared Cannady had 10 for the Patriots and Cyrus Goodson had nine.
Independence will go to Brushfork to take on Bluefield. It was a complete turnaround for the Patriots, who are 14-8 in the first year under former state senator Mike Green.
Westside 74, Independence 59
Independence (14-9)
Michael McKinney 10 2-2 25, Jared Cannady 4 0-0 10, Zach Bolen 1 3-4 5, Atticus Goodson 0 2-4 2, Cyrus Goodson 3 2-4 9, Garrett Brooks 0 0-0 0, Logan Phalin 0 0-0 0, Carter Adkins 2 0-0 6, A.J. Zilinski 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 21 9-14 59.
Westside (14-10)
Jace Colucci 5 0-0 10, Daniel Reed 5 9-10 20, Ethan Blackburn 11 0-1 25, Evan Colucci 1 3-4 5, Tommy Milam 5 2-4 12, Shandell Adkins 0 0-0 0, Wes Browning 1 0-2 2, Parker Rolfe 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28 14-21 74.
Independence 14 18 11 16 — 59
Westside 14 18 19 23 — 74
Three-point field goals — I: 8 (McKinney 3, Cannady 2, C. Goodson 1, Adkins 1), W: 4 (Reed 1, Blackburn 3), Fouled out — I: Bolen.