CLEAR FORK — Certainly there was a different feel to Tuesday’s meeting between Wyoming East and Westside at Clear Fork.
The teams were seated on opposite ends of the gym, Westside across the court and in front of their cheering section. Wyoming East was in the spot normally occupied by Westside, but back against the bleachers instead of out by the court.
The changes meant home-standing Westside started the game shooting on the opposite basket from the one on which they normally begin a game.
There also was no junior varsity game.
The game started with the recently written “Wyoming County Schools Sportsmanship Pledge.” Each team took the floor and faced their cheering section as students recited the pledge.
It was, Westside coach Shawn Jenkins said, almost like a road game.
“It was all just different,” Jenkins said. “No JV game. Sitting across the floor where you’ve never coached before, where your team has never sat before. Nothing felt normal about it. I understand why we did some of it. I’m just happy we got out of here with the win and we can move on to the sectional tournament.”
There was a game. After a slow start, Westside got the tempo turned around and downed Wyoming East 61-40.
The game often bogged down as 42 fouls were called, 21 on each team, and 58 free throws were attempted. Rarely were there back-to-back possessions without play being stopped.
But it was Westside’s ability to speed the game up, starting in the second quarter, that proved to be the difference.
With the game tied at 19-19, Westside went on what was a game-deciding 20-3 run over a six-minute stretch spanning the second and third quarters.
Ethan Blackburn started it with a pair of free throws and ended it with a 3 and when it was over, Westside had a 39-22 lead.
Blackburn, who had 20 points to lead all scorers, had seven on the run. Evan Colucci, who had nine points in the game, had seven on the run and Daniel Reed had six to give Westside what proved to be an insurmountable lead.
“They’ve got young guards and when you are playing young guards, you put pressure on them and try to make them make (bad) decisions and that’s kind of what happened,” Jenkins said. “They threw it away and we got got some easier buckets. That’s what you want to do with them. In the first half we were kind of lackadaisical and not really trying to play our kind of basketball and that helped them stay in the game. Once we turned it up a notch, we just kind of took off.”
“They sped us up a little bit there in the third quarter,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “We turned the ball over more than I would like. And we had a couple guys in foul trouble (including both big men and the two senior leaders, Jacob Bishop and Anthony Martin. Martin eventually fouled out).
Daniel Reed had 11 for the Renegades.
Reed said the Renegades took off when they were able to get out and run.
“They started out slow so we didn’t get to run the floor,” he said. “We don’t really like to get into out (half-court) offenses because we just don’t do as good. Bit once we got rolling in the second quarter, we were all right. When we went full-court man (defense) that put pressure on them. That put pressure on them.”
For Jacob Bishop, his last regular season meeting with the rival Renegades did not end the way he wanted. But it started well, with Bishop scoring six of the first seven points to give East an early 7-2 lead.
Wyoming East led most the first quarter, with Bishop leading the way for the young team, which had changed so much since the meeting Jan. 17 at Wyoming East. The Warriors lost three starters and a key role player when they left the team. Bishop has made it a point to try and get the young team ready for varsity play with his own career winding down.
Bishop will play football at the University of Charleston next fall.
“I wanted these young guys to come and compete and give (Westside) a game,” Bishop said. “It would have been nice to beat them here. But getting these young guys this experience and getting this first (rivalry) game out of the way sooner in their careers rather than later was great. I feel like they adapted pretty well. It’s only up from here for those guys.”
Anthony Martin led the Warriors with a season-high 13 points. Bishop and Chandler Johnson had 10 points each.
The Renegades now lead the season series 2-1.
Westside 61, Wyoming East 40
Wyoming East (6-16)
Tucker Cook 0 1-2 1, Garrett Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Jacob Bishop 4 2-5 10, Anthony Martin 3 7-8 13, Chandler Johnson 3 4-6 10, Nathan Parsons 1 0-0 2, Randy Raye 0 1-2 1, Jacob Howard 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 15-23 40.
Westside (12-10)
Jace Colucci 3 2-2 8, Daniel Reed 4 3-4 11, Ethan Blankenship 7 5-7 20, Evan Colucci 2 5-5 9, Tommy Milam 0 3-6 3, Wesley Browning 1 5-9 7, Shandell Adkins 1 1-2 3, Mikey Newsome 0 0-0 0, Ryan Anderson 0 0-0 0, Parker Rolfe 0 0-0 0, Dale Bledsoe 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Cogar 0 0-0 0, Noah Lusk 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 24-35 61.
Scoring by quarters
Wyoming East 10 10 9 11 — 40
Westside 12 15 21 13 — 61
Three-point field goals — WE: 1 (Mitchell). W: 1 (Blackburn) Fouled out — WE: Martin.