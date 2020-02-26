DELBARTON — In a foul-fest on Miners Mountain, Westside overcame porous free-throw shooting to knock off Mingo Central 76-70 Tuesday night.
Westside made just 10 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter, but held on to knock off the Miners for the sixth- straight time.
There were 48 fouls called in the game, 25 of those on Mingo Central. Westside finished the game going 18 of 37 from the foul line. Westside was whistled for 23 fouls and Mingo finished 20 of 30 at the line.
The game was knotted at 30-30 at the half.
Evan Colucci had 23 points to lead the Renegades, Daniel Reed and Ethan Blackburn had 16 points and Tommy Milam had 13 points. Drew Hatfield led Mingo Central with 24 points. Jarius Jackson added 14.
Westside 76, Mingo Central 70
Westside (11-9): Jace Colucci 0 2-6 2, Daniel Reed 7 2-5 16, Ethan Blackburn 7 2-5 16, Evan Colucci 8 5-5 23, Tommy Milam 3 7-12 13, Westley Browning 1 0-2 2, Shandell Adkins 2 0-2 4, Dale Bledsoe 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28 18-37 76.
Mingo Central (11-9): Jarius Jackson 6 2-7 14, Drew Hatfield 8 5-7 24, Devin Hatfield 2 5-6 11, Colton Blankenship 2 3-4 7, William May 3 4-4 11, Justin May 0 0-0 0, James Evans 1 0-0 2, Andrew Deskins 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 22 20-30 70.
Score by quarters
Westside: 16 14 21 25 — 76
Mingo Central: 15 15 14 26 — 70
Three-point field goals — W: 2 (Evan Colucci 2), MC: 6 (Drew Hatfield 3, Devin Hatfield 2, N. May 1). Fouled out — MC: Jackson