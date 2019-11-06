CLEAR FORK — Nicholas County scored 52 points in the first half en route to a 52-0 defeat of Westside Friday night.
Both coaches agreed to play the game in two, eight-minute quarters in the second half on a running clock.
Justin Hill led the Grizzlies with a season-high 191 yards and four touchdowns.
Nicholas took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter on touchdown runs by Hill, quarterback Timmy Baker and Devin McKown.
The Grizzlies added five second-quarter touchdowns, three in the final 3:22 of the first half, to put the game away. Hill had three of those touchdowns and Zach O’Dell had two.
The Renegades’ Ethan Blackburn got the start at quarterback after Blake Goode left the team earlier in the week. It was the junior’s first start behind center since junior high school.
With players playing out of position, the Renegades struggled mightily on offense, accumulating just five total yards in the first half while the Grizzlies piled up 402 yards of total offense.
Jaxon Cogar came in the second half and completed 2 of 5 passes for 34 yards.
Jace Colucci caught two passes for 22 yards.
The Renegades finished the night with just 16 yards rushing.
Defensively Westside’s Will Cook and Spencer Kenney had fumble recoveries.
The Renegades (1-8) are scheduled to end the season next week hosting Oak Hill, which was off last week.
Nicholas County (7-2), winners of four straight, continue their playoff push hosting Princeton next week.
Nicholas County 52, Westside 0
Nicholas County 19 33 0 0 — 52
Westside 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
NC — Justin Hill 5 run (kick failed), 8:31
NC — Timmy Baker 27 run (Kyle Groves kick), 4:32
NC — Devin McKown 8 run (kicked failed), 2:38
Second quarter
NC — Zach O’Dell 2 run (Groves kick), 10:49
NC — Hill 20 run (kick failed), 6:08
NC — O’Dell 38 run (kick failed), 3:22
NC — Hill 26 run (Groves kick), 3:05
NC — Hill 24 run (Groves kick), 2:07
Third quarter
no scoring
Fourth quarter
No scoring
Individual stats
RUSHING — NC: Justin Hill 11-191-4, Zach O’Dell 6-60-2, Kaleb Clark (7-50, Timmy Baker 1-27-1, Luke LeRose 1-12, Tyler Sedlock 1-9, Brycen Morriston 1-8, Devin McKown 1–8-1, Aaron Johnston 1-6, Robert Allman 1-0. W: Ethan Blackburn 8-9, Jace Colucci 1-0, Jaxon Cogar 4-7, Daniel Reed 2-0.
PASSING — NC: Timmy Baker 5-7-0-96-0, Robert Allman 0-1-0-0-0, W: Ethan Blackburn 2-17-1-(minus-4)-0. Jaxon Cogar 2-5-1-34-0.
RECEIVING — NC: Kyle Groves 3-63, Justin Hill 1-19, Luke LeRose 1-14. W: Ethan Blackburn 1-9, Jace Colucci 2-22, Spencer Kenney 1-(minus-1).
TURNOVERS — NC: Tyler Sedlock FR, Ralph Hamrick INT, Kyle Groves INT. W: Will Cook FR, Spencer Kenney FR.