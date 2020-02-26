CLEAR FORK — Westside could not have asked for a better start against top-ranked Shady Spring Friday night. The rest of the game, not so much.
Shady Spring overcame an early 12-point deficit and eventually rolled to a 72-56 victory against Westside in a meeting of potential top seeds in their respective sections in the upcoming postseason tournament.
It was Senior Night for the Renegades’ lone senior, Parker Rolfe, who declined an opportunity to start, saying it would give the team a better chance to win.
The seldom-used Rolfe did make an appearance late and promptly drained a 3-pointer.
Coach Shawn Jenkins told Rolfe he would start in the Renegades finale at home against Wyoming East Tuesday.
The Renegades did not have any trouble draining treys early either, with four in an opening salvo that saw the Renegades jump out in front, 16-5.
Westside had four 3s in the first 4:48 to take the 11-point lead, and then by as many as 12. By the end of the quarter, after Shady Spring’s Tommy Williams made a pair of free throws, Westside still led by eight, 22-14.
Then the second quarter happened.
Starting with the two Williams free throws, Shady put together a 15-0 run.
A Tommy Williams 3 gave the Tigers their first lead, 23-22 and then Braden Chapman had a basket and Haven Chapman two free throws to put Shady Spring ahead 27-22.
“We lost every bit of our intensity we had in the first quarter,” Westside’s Ethan Blackburn said. “We come out strong. We knew if we came out like we normally do, and get down five, 10 points, it would be hard to come back.”
It wasn’t that the Renegades went down early, but certainly after Shady grabbed the lead, and took it to 10 with five points in the last two seconds, it was hard.
Cole Chapman had a 3 and, with two seconds left, the Renagades tried a length-of-the-floor pass and it went out-of-bounds without being touched. Shady got the ball out under its own basket and Luke LeRose scored on a well-run inbounds play.
As big as that was, the Shady Spring defense in the second was bigger, limiting Westside to six points.
While the defense certainly looked different, Shady coach Ronnie Olson said there was no change.
“We just decided we were going to wake up and play defense,” Olson said. “We felt like if we defended them and rebounded there wasn’t really a way that they could beat us. I don’t remember the last time we gave up 22 points in the first quarter, and then we held them to six in the second quarter.”
Jenkins said it was a matter of one bad play leading to more.
“We are not mentally tough,” Jenkins said. “When one bad play takes place, there’s like five, six bad plays after it. We don’t know how to stop that bad play in a possession. I always refer to it in practice as ‘stop the bleeding’ and then you have to turn around and put the bleeding on them. There defense had a lot to do with it. They play good defense.”
The Renegades made a run in the third quarter, going down 12, before Blackburn scored eight straight points, to make it 40-36. Luke LeRose got the lead back to six before Daniel Reed and Tommy Milam had back-to-back baskets, to make it 42-40.
But a Chapman-led run — senior Haven and twin freshmen Braden and Cole — had 13 straight to push the lead back to 10, 55-45 at the outset of the fourth quarter.
From there, the Tigers were able to coast to a 21-point lead before settling for a 16-point win.
“I’d never played here before but I knew it was a hard place to win,” LeRose said. “We wanted this one. We marked it down on our schedule as a game we wanted to win. It’s a big game, so we are happy to come out of here with the win.”
“We knew we needed to come over here and get the win and with them being the (likely) No. 1 seed on the other side (of the Region, Westside is in Section 1, Shady is in Section 2) makes it even bigger. We knew if we came over here and won it was a tough place to win. We’re really happy.”
It was yet another game in which the Tigers were able to overcome a double-digit deficit.
Williams isn’t sure what is behind the Shady Spring’s “Comeback Kids” ability, but he can mark the beginning of when they started to believe.
“I know we are all confident in each other,” Williams said. “After the RCB game (a 71-69 Shady Spring victory in which the Tigers trailed by double figures) we all knew we could come come back from anything. It’s just like a little switch. We huddle together, we tell each other ‘let’s go’ and it happens.”
LeRose, who missed the Tigers game Wednesday with the flu, led Shady Spring with 18 points. Many were on nice drives to the basket. Williams had 15 points and Braden Chapman had 13.
An outstanding 3-point shooting team — Shady had 25 3s, believed to be a state record, earlier this year — the Tigers were held to four 3s.
A lot of their stuff was off drives to the basket.
“They really do get down hill well,” Jenkins said. “But our defense wasn’t real good. They had five layups late in the game that were uncontested.”
As for Rolfe’s Senior Night, he said he felt he would help the team by not starting.
“Before the game (Jenkins) told me he wanted to start me, but I felt like we would obviously have a better chance to win the game if I didn’t start,” said Rolfe, who was originally written down as a starter in the book but was changed right before the game official signed them.
Rolfe received a huge ovation when he entered the game with just over a minute left and an even bigger one when he nailed a 3-pointer from the wing near the Westside bench.
“I was starting him 100 percent,” Jenkins said. “I was so proud to have a player come up to me and say, ‘Coach I would rather for us to try to win tonight, go ahead and start your starting five and Tuesday, you can start me then.’ What a sacrifice. What a great teammate, what a great team player to think about others. And he has. He comes in here every day, and he doesn’t get to play a lot, but if there is one person in the gym, it’s Parker. He runs every sprint hard, he is going to do everything hard and that is going to carry him a long way in life.”
Jenkins said Westside’s goals are still within reach.
“I like our team,” Jenkins said. “I’ve said it all year. We can beat anybody and we can also lose to anybody, too.”
Daniel Reed and Ethan Blackburn led the Renegades with 13 points each and Evan Colucci had 11.
The section seeds were due to be released Tuesday and Westside and Shady were expected to be the top seed in their respective sections.
Shady Spring 72, Westside 56
Shady Spring (20-1)
Tommy Williams 4 5-6 15, Greyson Shepherd 4 0-0 8, Grey Hazuka 0 0-0 0, Braden Chapman 5 2-2 13, Todd Duncan 1 0-0 2, Cole Chapman 4 0-1 8, Dane Chapman 0 0-0 0, Haven Chapman 2 4-6 8, Jaedan Holstein 0 0-0 0, Luke LeRose 8 1-2 18. TOTALS: 28 12-17 72
Westside (11-10)
Jace Colucci 3 0-1 6, Daniel Reed 6 0-0 13, Ethan Blackburn 5 1-3 13, Evan Colucci 4 1-1 11, Tommy Milam 4 0-0 8, Westley Browning 0 0-0 0, Shandell Adkins 1 0-0 2, Parker Rolfe 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 24 2-5 56.
Shady Spring 14 24 15 19 — 72
Westside 22 6 17 11 — 56
Three-point field goals — SS: 4 (Williams 2 B. Chapman 1, LeRose 1), W: 6 (Reed 1, Blackburn 2, E. Colucci 2, Rolfe 1). Fouled out — None