OCEANA — The Golden Coal Bucket — the middle school version of the high school’s Golden Shovel — will stay in Oceana.
The Indians took the Wyoming County championship in convincing fashion with a 38-8 victory over rival Wyoming East Middle School.
Oceana beat their rivals twice this season, and outscored the Warriors 80-8 in those two games.
Kadien Vance completed 9 of 10 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown and Ashton Reed carried 11 times for 165 yards, three touchdowns and three conversion runs. Reed also had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
On the season, Vance finished with 1,103 yards passing and 16 touchdowns and Reed rushed for 751 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Wyoming East, as it had in its last regular season game against Mount View, scored first and took an 8-0 lead.
But it was a short-lived lead, as Oceana came right back and scored on a 70-yard Vance to Reed hook up. Reed’s conversion tied it at 8-8.
In the second quarter Reed added a 2-yard touchdown run and the conversion that gave Oceana the lead for good.
In the third quarter, Reed put on a show with two touchdown runs, from 15 and 34 yards. He added one conversion and Jordan Elswick had the other conversion run.
Dakota Martin was credited with a safety and also added a 23-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring.
Martin finished with five carries for 37 yards and his touchdown and Elswick had a five yards on three carries.
Other than Reed’s 99 yards through the air, Ivan Clay had two catches for 25 yards, Jared Echegaray had two catches for 26 yards and Trey Paynter had one catch for 15 yards. Paynter also had a 40-yard kickoff return.
On defense, Dakota Paynter had 10 tackles and a sack and Brock Kamits had 10 tackles. Chase Osborne had seven tackles, Trey Paynter had six tackles, and Parker Lambert added five tackles. Damian York had three tackles and a sack, Kadien Vance had three tackles, Hunter Vance had two tackles and Cole Cline had a sack.
Ashton Reed, Gavin Miller, Jared Echegaray, Connor Jewel, Juston Tolliver, Jacob Toler and Dalton Sheppard each had one tackle.
Oceana finished the season with a 5-3 record. Wyoming East was 1-6.