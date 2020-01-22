BARBOURSVILLE — Pitchers and catchers for the Cincinnati Reds will report for spring training on Feb. 13, kicking off the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
For those in the Tri-State who couldn’t wait until then for its baseball fix, the Reds Caravan made its way to the Huntington Mall on Saturday for an abbreviated autograph session.
The Reds assigned retired broadcaster Marty Brennaman, vice president and general manager Nick Krall, former slugger Eric Davis, outfielder Aristides Aquino, pitcher Lucas Sims and minor leaguer A.J. Bumpass to their East Tour.
It was the second stop of the day for the Winter Caravan’s tour of the eastern portion of its territory that began Thursday in Athens, Ohio, before moving to Charleston Town Center Mall on Friday. The Winter Caravan also made an unannounced stop at Huntington Middle School on Friday.
Saturday’s visit to Huntington was cut short after weather delayed the team’s arrival from Parkersburg. However, plenty of fans were in attendance and waiting with memorabilia in hand for the team to sign.
That included 13-year-old Bradley Johnson, of Huntington, who had a replica Reds batting helmet to be signed by his favorite Reds player.
“The Punisher,” said Johnson, referring to Aquino, who figured to be a fan favorite following his performance in 2019 that began with a streak of home runs that started soon after his Aug. 1 call-up from the Reds’ AAA affiliate in Louisville.
Johnson’s mother Angela Bradley got a chance to meet her favorite player too in Reds Hall of Fame member Eric Davis.
“I watched him growing up,” she said.
Making unannounced appearances on the stop were Buddy Bell, the father of current Reds manager David Bell and a former player himself; plus Reds CEO Bob Castellini.
“This is very important,” said Castellini of the Reds Caravan. “We’ve had some great trips the last three days, and this looks like its going to be another great visit. We have a lot of support down here and we appreciate it.”
Fans were given the chance to also question the players and front office personnel about the upcoming season and any possible moves the team could still make before camp opens.