CLEAR FORK — Westside’s Emmy Prichard was regarded as one of the best basketball players in the area coming up through the ranks.
And in Wyoming County, heavy in hard hitters in girls basketball in her age group, that’s saying something.
But inside she felt the cool spring air was always calling to her in those warm gyms on winter nights.
She knew softball was her game and her passion.
Even when her burgeoning career as a pitcher was wrecked by a shoulder injury, she still longed to be on the softball field. On Thursday, the senior saw the hard work pay off when she realized a dream to play on the next level by signing to play softball at West Virginia University Tech.
“I love basketball, but I knew I wanted to focus my career on softball,” Prichard said Thursday after inking her national letter-of-intent. “So I gave that up so I could work and be where I am today.”
She has had a stellar career for the Lady Renegades softball team.
Last season, Prichard hit .443 with an on-base percentage of .493. She had 27 hits, including four doubles, three triples and two home runs, with 26 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
Prichard said the advantages at WVU Tech were obvious to her from the beginning of the recruiting process.
“It is close to home, they have an amazing softball team and coach A (Amber Affholter) is the best coach around,” Prichard said.
Affholter has worked with Prichard to change her swing.
“But for the better,” Prichard said. “My goal is to get that swing down pat and hopefully get some varsity time (when she gets to Beckley next fall).”
Prichard will be a first baseman at WVU Tech.
“I think I’m really good at first base, and being tall helps a lot,” Prichard said. “I am a power hitter, I bat fourth (in the lineup, typical lineup position for a power hitter). But with this new swing, I’m going to be an even better power hitter.”
She is anything but a typical player.
When she isn’t working out, she has been successful on the modeling/pageant scene. And she said it is an aspect that has paid dividends in her athletic career.
“It’s helped me with my confidence,” Prichard said. “It has taught me, too, that when I fall I do pick myself back up. And it’s given me amazing experiences as well.”
She also has long-term goals in sight.
“I am going to get my business degree while I’m at Tech,” Prichard said. “I will transfer after my four years to go to WVU and get my speech pathology degree.”