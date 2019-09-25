By DAVE MORRISON
The Independent Herald
BRIDGEPORT — Concord’s golf program has enjoyed a successful tenure in the Mountain East Conference.
Even with that, it has been a couple of years since a Mountain Lions golfer had earned distinction as an MEC Player of the Week.
Pineville native Brett Laxton changed that.
Laxton, a junior at Concord, became the first Concord golfer since September 2017 to earn the honor, which was announced by the conference office on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Laxton finished tied for fifth in the Glade Springs Intercollegiate that finished up at the Daniels Resort on Monday, Sept. 16.
Laxton shot a 54-hole total 223. Laxton had rounds of 77, 74 and 72 during the three-day event, his third round of 72 representing even par on the Cobb Course.
Laxton was the highest finisher from a Mountain East representative at the large college tournament and his efforts helped the Concord team finish in seventh place.
That 72 Laxton fired on Monday also helped him move from 20th place to his tie for fifth place in the huge collegiate tournament. The 72 was his best round of the season for the Mountain Lions.
Laxton was a member of a state championship golf team at Wyoming East High School in 2016.