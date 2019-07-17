PINNACLE CREEK - Pineville held off a late inning comeback attempt by Oceana to win 5-4 in the District 2 Little League All-Star Tournament Monday, July 8.
Oceana trailed 5-2, but Bryson Blankenship scored Alex Brunty, who led off the inning with a triple. After Blankenship was forced at second, Alex Brunty scored on a hit to make it 5-4.
However, Pineville's Gage Cooper and Braxton Waldron put out the fire and saved the victory.
Pineville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Braxton Morgan tripled and scored on a passed ball.
Kali Ellis scored the second run in the second when she walked and made her way around the bases with the help of a Gage Cooper single, and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Oceana tied it using similar small-ball tactics in the third inning. Bo Talbert led off the inning with a double and he, and Alex Brunty, who walked, both scored on wild pitches.
Mican Smyth gave Pineville the lead for good when he walked, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.
All the runs scored came via passed balls or wild pitches.
Konnor Fox and Braxton Waldron, the eight and nine hitters, scored was proved to be two important runs in the fourth. After walking and reaching on a fielder's choice, Mican Smyth scored them with a single.
It proved to be the game winner.
On Tuesday night Pineville was eliminated by Madison 12-3.
Madison did major damage in the bottom of first inning, plating eight runs to take command.
In that inning Madison's Gage Hensley was hit in the face by a pitch, After being down for about five minutes, he was escorted off the field. He returned in the top of the second wearing his coach's jersey because his was covered with blood.
Pitcher Mican Smyth, upset by the incident, apologized to Hensley as he left the field.
Smyth and Morgan were 2 for 4 for Pineville and Cooper had a double.
Kali Ellis had a nice catch on a shot to centerfield in the game.
Man ended up winning the District 2 championship and will represnt the District at the state tournament along with runner-up Madison.