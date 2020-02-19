20200219-pih-westsideboys

CLEAR FORK — Westside just might have found its magic elixir for a deep playoff run.
And it came on the defense end.
With his team floundering around — for the fifth-straight quarter, counting the debacle that was a four-quarter 40-point effort against Oak Hill in the previous game — coach Shawn Jenkins had seen enough. That’s when it went to the 1-3-1 defense.
It was like a light went off. And PikeView didn’t stand a chance. Westside went on a 1-3-1-induced 19-4 second quarter run and pulled away for a convincing 70-45 victory.
The game included three technical fouls called on PikeView, including two in the third quarter on coach Colton Thompson, who will now be forced to serve a two-game suspension.
But the game turned on a defense that Westside really hadn’t employed this season.
“We’d been working on it for awhile,” Westside coach Shawn Jenkins. “We really haven’t played anything else, besides doing some presses and stuff like that, other than man-to-man full-court. We jumped in it, trying to change something around and when we did I thought it was the difference in the game.”
The run could have been worse, but Westside missed seven free throws during the bulk of the run, which spanned 5:22 of the second quarter.
“We stalled out a little bit against their 1-3-1,” said Thompson, whose team led by eight early — 11-3 and 17-10 early in the second quarter when the run started. “They did a good job changing things up there. We kind of played into what they wanted to do when they switched up on us and created 12 points off six turnovers to make a good run going into the half.”
Down 17-10, Shandell Adkins — a sophomore who is coming on late in what is really his first varsity season — and Jace Colucci had back-to-back field goals before a PikeView basket made it 19-14.
The 1-3-1 started paying dividends and creating turnovers, those mentioned by Thompson. PikeView had three-straight possessions that didn’t even render a shot, and Ethan Blackburn, cold early, followed his deuce with a 3-pointer to give Westside its first lead (20-19) since it led 1-0 just 10 seconds into the game.
“We jumped in that 1-3-1 early, in the second quarter, and it worked out pretty good,” Blackburn said. “We came out in the second half and stayed in the 1-3-1 and they really couldn’t score with us. We got quick baskets, easy layups.”
If ever a defense was made for a team, the 1-3-1 seems tailor-made for the Renegades.
With Shandell Adkins, 6-5, and Tommy Milam, 6-5 on the floor together, the Renegades are long on the wings.
“I like it.” Jenkins said. “Ethan Blackburn is long, Wesley (Browning) is long, even Evan Colucci, even though he isn’t tall, he has long arms. We are long when we are in that 1-3-1 and I like when we play it.”
The Renegades expanded the lead early in the third quarter, but a lot of that was due to three technicals called on PikeView, one on a player and another two on Thompson, who was arguing the number of fouls being called on the Panthers.
The Renegades shot eight free throws — making six — on that opening salvo.
“To give a good-shooting free throw team six free throws is definitely going to put you behind,” Thompson said. “That put us a lot deeper than we wanted to be in that third quarter.”
The Renegades were able to hold the Panthers leaders Kobey Taylor-Williams and Peyton Williams in check. Williams had 11 and Meadows, who did not start due to a tweaked ankle from the game before, had just five.
Blackburn had 17 to lead the Renegades and the emerging Adkins had 16.
“That was a good win for us and we needed it,” Adkins said. “That game at Oak Hill, we should have won that game but we came up short. It was important for us to get back in the win column.”
The Renegades had gone to the 1-3-1 once this season, at Shady Spring, Jenkins said.
“But they hit two 3s on us on two trips so we got out of it quick,” Jenkins said. Ironically, Shady Spring had set a record on Tuesday night when it hit 25 3s on James Monroe.
“That’s the thing about the 1-3-1, if you get a good shooting team (Shady is averaging over 10 3s a game this year) they can shoot you out of it,” Jenkins said. “At that time, we hadn’t really worked on it but I feel comfortable going to it now.”
The Renegades improved to 10-8 overall. Westside is 6-3 in the region and 4-2 in the section. The losses were to Oak Hill and Wyoming East, teams the Renegades have beaten.
The Renegades have games against Shady Spring and Wyoming East, though the East game is after section ballots are due.
Westside 70, PikeView 45
PikeView (4-12): Chase Watkins 2 1-2 5, Tyler Meadows 1 0-2 2, Cameron Ellis 0 0-0 0, Kobey Taylor-Williams 3 4-5 11, Peyton Meadows 2 0-0 5, Ryan Pennington 0 0-0 0, Alex Young 4 3-4 11, Dylan Blake 1 0-0 3, Chase Hancock 0 0-0 0, Jake Coalson 3 2-7 8. TOTALS: 16 10-20 45.
Westside (10-8): Jace Colucci 3 3-8 9, Daniel Reed 1 1-2 3, Ethan Blackburn 6 4-10 17, Evan Colucci 3 6-7 12, Tommy Milam 0 0-0 0, Wesley Browning 2 0-0 4, Shandell Adkins 6 4-5 16, Mikey Newsome 1 2-2 4, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 3, Blake Goode 0 0-0 0, Hunter Lester 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Cogar 1 0–0 2. TOTALS: 24 20-34 70.
Score by quarters
PikeView: 14 7 13 11 — 45
Westside: 10 19 23 18 — 70
Three-point field goals: PV: 3 (Williams 1, P. Meadows 1, Blake 1). W: 2 (Blackburn 1, Anderson 1). Fouled out — Pennington.