MAN - Oceana improved to 2-0 with a 36-0 victory over Man Thursday, Sept. 12.
It was the second-straight shutout for the Indians, who beat Sandy River 22-0 last week.
On Thursday, the Indians caused five turnovers, including four fumble recoveries and also a multitude of sacks as the Oceana defense swarmed the Hillbillies offense.
On the other side of the ball, Ashton Reed and Kadien Vance were doing their thing. Reed carried for 121 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion.
Vance, the quarterback, completed 6 of 7 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
He was intercepted one time. Jordan Elswick also completed a pass for 44 yards and a score.
The Indians outscored the Hillbillies 28-0 in the second half.
Reed got things started for the Warriors with a 74-yard run in the first quarter and Elswick added the two-point conversion to make it 8-0, which is where the score stood at halftime.
In the third quarter, Vance completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaret Echrgaray making it 14-0.
The floodgates opened in the third with Oceana scoring three times.
Jordan Elswick got it started with a 48-yard run and Reed added the conversion run to increase the lead to 22-0.
Ivan Clay then inserted himself into the game plan with a pair of touchdown passes from two different players.
Vance hit Clay from 20 yards out and then Elswick hit him from 44 yards out to close out the contest. Cole Cline had a conversion run after the second Cole touchdown to make the final 36-0.
Oceana has outscored its first two opponents 58-0.
Elswick had five carries for 58 yards in the game, Brock Kamits one carry for 20 yards and Cole Cline a three-yard carry.
Vance added three yards on six carries.
Four fumbles were recovered by four different players. Brock Kamits (nine tackles), Parker Lambert (sack, three tackles), Hunter Vance (three tackles), Gavin Miler (sack, four tackles). Echrgaray (two tackles) had an interception for the Indians.
Other tackles were made by Dakota Martin (5), Cole Cline (four tackles), Ashton Reed (three tackles) and Trey Paynter, Kaleb Meade and David Lambert with one tackle each.
The Indians will return home next week to take on Trap Hill. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.