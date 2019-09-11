OCEANA - The Oceana Middle School football team opened the season with a convincing 22-0 victory over Sandy River Middle School.
Ashton Reed led the way with 118 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
Ivan Clay had the other touchdown, off a 25-yard pass from quarterback Kaiden Vance. Vance passed for 50 yards in the game.
Jordan Elswick had both two-point conversions in the victory and he added 40 yards rushing.
Garrett Paynter had 20 yards receiving and added a five-yard rush.
Defensively, Dakota Martin and Brock Kamits had huge games.
Martin had nine tackles and two sacks and Kamits had eight tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Oceana had eight sacks in the game.
Chase Osborne (seven tackles), Parker Lambert (six tackles), Damian York Lusk (five tackles) and Gavin Miller (five tackles) each had a sack for the Indians.
Reed had four tackles, Vance had three tackles, Jared Echegaray and Cole Cline had two tackles and David Lambert had one tackle.
Oceana (1-0) will be at Man Thursday.
In other middle school action, Wyoming East fell to Eastern Greenbrier 46-0.
Wyoming East had 73 yards passing, but just 17 yards rushing in the contest.
Eastern Greenbrier had a 65-player roster.
Wyoming East (0-1) will be at Southside Middle near War, on Thursday, Sept. 12.