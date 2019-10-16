Kaiden Vance and Ashton Reed have been a pretty good one-two punch for Oceana this season.
The duo might have had their best night in a 42-0 shutout of county rival Wyoming East Middle School Wednesday.
Vance completed 11 of 12 passes for 241 yards — his third straight 200-yard passing game — and Reed put up over 100 yards rushing and receiving in the victory.
Reed had 11 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Vance has passed for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Reed has rushed for 573 yards and eight touchdowns in five games.
“Kaiden and Ashton have the perfect combination of leadership, athleticism and work ethic and skill to be a dangerous combination over the next several years,” Oceana coach Josh Kelly said.
The two hooked up in the first quarter for a 50-yard scoring strike that helped give the Indians an 8-0 lead (after a Jordan Elswick conversion run).
In the second quarter, the Indians added 20 points, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Reed had a pair of touchdown runs — 55 and 15 yards — around an Elswick two-yard run to make it 28-0 at the break. Vance had a conversion pass to Ivan Clay after the Elswick run.
In the third, Vance and Clay combined on a 19-yard touchdown pass and Elswick added the run, making the score 36-0. A Vance to Trey Paynter 52-yard touchdown pass finished off the scoring in the fourth.
“We came into our game versus Wyoming East knowing that our records didn’t matter and that anything could happen between rivals,” Kelly said. “We just wanted this game more.”
Elswick added 26 yards and a touchdown to the offense.
On defense, the Indians’ Dakota Martin had 10 tackles and Ashton Reed added eight stops. Brock Kamits had seven tackles, Parker Lambert six tackles and Chase Osborne and Kadien Vance had five stops each.
Oceana (4-1) will be at Lenore Thursday, Oct. 17.