Lenore outscored Oceana 24-14 in the first half, and that was all the Mingo County hosts needed to post a victory on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Oceana had the lead twice, but two late second quarter touchdown runs were the difference.
The Indians took the first lead when Kadien Vance and Ivan Clay hooked up on a 56-yard scoring toss.
But Lenore took the lead with an interception return for a score and the two-point conversion to lead 8-6.
Oceana and Clay repaid the pick with an interception of his own, which he returned 62 yards. Ashton Reed scored the touchdown and added the conversion run to give the visiting Indians a 14-8 lead.
Lenore ended the half with two touchdown runs and also had the conversion runs to go ahead by two scores.
The defenses dominated the second half, both pitching a shutout.
Vance had the hot hand in previous games but Lenore’s defense did a good job against the pass. Vance was 3 of 14 for 75 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Reed was also limited by the tenacious Lenore defense, with 10 yards in four carries and the touchdown. Brock Kamits had three carries for 35 yards to lead Oceana.
Clay had three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Dakota Martin had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery for Oceana to lead the defense, Vance had seven tackles, Kamits, Reed and Damien York five tackles each and Trey Paynter had four tackles and an interception that he returned 67 yards.
Oceana will be at Eastern Greenbrier on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The Indians conclude the season against Wyoming East in the battle for the Golden Coal Bucket on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 31 but was changed to Oct. 30 to accommodate Halloween.