By DAVE MORRISON
The Independent Herald
Oceana Middle School fell for the first time, losing a close game with Trap Hill 30-28 Thursday night.
Oceana is now 2-1 on the season.
Kaiden Vance continued his good play at quarterback for the Indians, completed nine of 10 passes and four of the completions went for touchdowns. He amassed 230 yards passing in the contest.
It was his arm that got the Indians on the board and tied the game in the second quarter, with a 45-yard pass to Ivan Clay.
Again after Trap Hill took the lead, Vance tied it with a 50-yard pass to Trey Paynter and added the conversion to make it 14-14.
In a wild fourth quarter, Trap Hill again took the lead, 22-14, and Vance found Ashton Reed for a 53 yard touchdown. Reed added the conversion to tie it.
Oceana got the upper hand with a 41-yard pass to Paynter to go ahead 28-22. A safety gave Trap Hill a big two points because it scored late on a five-yard touchdown run in what would be the game-winning points.
Trey Paynter caught two passes for 91 yards and both went for touchdowns. Ashton Reed caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and Ivan Clay caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Jaret Echegaray had the other catch for 12 yards.
Ashton Reed had 13 carries for 45 yards and he scored a two-point conversion for the Indians.
Oceana was led defensively by Vance, who had 10 tackles, and Brock Kamits, who had nine tackles and a sack. Dakota Martin had nine tackles, Chase Osborne and Parker Lambert had eight stops for he Indians. Hunter Vance added five tackles, Cole Cline, Ashton Reed, Trey Paynter and Jaret Echegaray had three stops. Damian York and Gavin Miller had two tackles in the game.
Ivan Clay and Trey Paynter had interceptions for Oceana.
Oceana will host Logan on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.