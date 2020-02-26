20200226-pih-oceana

The Oceana Lady Mountaineers took home a Westside Youth League title. Players were Sydney Lusk, Kaylin Matney, Sarah Lilly, Abigail Vickers, Emily Miller, Kaylinn Morgan, Kamika Holstein and Cheyenne Osborne. Coaches were Beth Lusk and Edith Matney.

 Submitted photo

