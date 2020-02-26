The Oceana Ducks brought home the championship of the Buddy Division of the Westside Youth Basketball League. Westside Players were Jackson West, Bradyn Waldron, Hendrix Cook, Lennon Stable, Luke Walls, Nicholas Shumate, Brody Lester and A.J. Toler. Coaches were Jon West, Ben Cook and Richard Byrd.
Oceana Ducks are Westside Youth Basketball Buddy Division champs
