OAK HILL — The wacky season that has been the final chapter of the current configuration of Class AA Region 3, Section 1 continued Tuesday when Oak Hill knocked off Westside 44-40 at the Lilly Center.
The win avenged a Red Devils loss to the Renegades last month on an Evan Colucci buzzer beater. Ironically, because of a postponement, that game 11 days earlier was the last one Oak Hill played before the rematch.
Westside saw its record fall to 9-8 with the loss, and eliminated any margin of error to the Renegades’ hopes of being the top seed in the sectional tournament next month.
Oak Hill improved to 6-9 and staked its own claim to the top seed. Each team actually has some argument why it should be the top seed and no team has fewer than six losses.
Unlike the first meeting, Oak Hill did not start quick and the Renegades, despite poor shooting woes that plagued the team all night, led at the break, 21-20.
But Oak Hill gained some traction in the third and took a two-point lead at the end of the third, 36-34.
The fourth was an exercise in futility for both squads. Oak Hill had just one field goal in the fourth, and went 6 of 14 at the free throw line. Westside did have two field goals, one a 3, but Oak Hill was able to escape with a key victory which, at the very least, should keep the Red Devils out of the play-in game in Section 1.
Jace Colucci led the Renegades with 11 points and Daniel Reed added 10. Leading scorer Ethan Blackburn was limited to four points.
Jason Manns led the Red Devils with 18 points and Jacob Perdue added 14. Hunter Rinehart continued his season-long streak of hitting 3s. Rinehart added another 3 and has 37 field goals, all 3s, this season.
The Wyoming East-Westside rivalry game scheduled for last Friday was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Westside.
Oak Hill 44, Westside 40
Westside (9-8)
Jace Colucci 5 1-1 11, Daniel Reed 5 0-0 10, Ethan Blackburn 2 0-0 4, Evan Colucci 1 1-2 4, Tommy Milam 4 1-2 9, Wesley Browning 0 0-2 0, Shandell Adkins 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 18 3-7 40.
Oak Hill (6-9)
Jacob Perdue 4 4-6 14, Jason Manns 6 4-8 18, Hunter Rinehart 1 0-0 3, Christian Sanger 0 0-0 0, Sammy Crist 1 2-3 5, Omar Lewis 0 0-0 0, Leonard Farrow 0 0-0 0, Darian McDowell 1 1-4 3, Camden Craddock 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 13 12-23 44.
Westside 11 10 13 6 — 40
Oak Hill 10 10 16 8 — 44
Three-point field goals — W: 1 (E. Colucci 1), OH: 6 (Perdue 2, Manns 2, Rinehart, Crist 1). Fouled out — None.