POCA, W.Va. — Hunter Patterson caught a touchdown pass, returned a kickoff for a score and threw the winning TD pass in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon as No. 6 seed Oak Glen knocked off host Poca 25-20 in the Class AA high school football playoff quarterfinals.
The win sends the Golden Bears (12-0) into next week’s semifinals at Bridgeport. The time and date of the game will be determined Sunday.
With 11:51 left in the game, Patterson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Michael Lemley to give Oak Glen a 25-20 lead that stood the rest of the way. Taylor caught the ball after it was deflected by a Poca defender and was ruled to have possession long enough for the score. The Bears then salted away the game by milking the final 9:32 off the clock, running 19 plays and covering 61 yards.
Patterson ran 17 times for 98 yards, was 2 of 2 on option passes for 31 yards and caught four passes for 108 yards, including a 75-yard TD catch.
For No. 3 seed Poca (11-1), record-setting running back Ethan Payne carried 30 times for 180 yards and one touchdown. In the rainy second half, Payne was held to 30 yards on 10 carries. Jay Cook threw a pair of TD passes to Toby Payne for the Dots and was 9 of 16 for 156 yards.
MARTINSBURG 70, SPRING MILLS 0: The Bulldogs came out hot from the jump as Anthony Smith scooped up a fumble on the opening kick at the Spring Mills 1-yard line, and a play later, Naieem Kearney ran it in for a touchdown. Smith added a 37-yard scoring reception soon after as Martinsburg scored on its first two offensive plays.
The Bulldogs were forced to run a second-down play just three times throughout the game, never facing a third-down situation.
Up by two touchdowns, Trey Sine scored from a yard out, and Elijah Banks leaped into the end zone from 5 yards out as Martinsburg extended its lead to 35-0.
Kevon Warren, who led the team with 160 rushing yards, scored twice, while Kearney, Braxton Todd and Jarod Bowie added scores down the stretch. Todd added 53 rushing yards on three carries, while Bowie contributed a 117-yard effort on the ground.
Martinsburg will host No. 4 Parkersburg South next week for the semifinals.
BRIDGEPORT 28, MINGO CENTRAL 8: For the ninth straight season, Bridgeport is headed to the semi-finals. The Indians (11-1) controlled the game from start to finish and never trailed in a Class AA quarterfinal clash at Wayne Jamison Field.
Carson Winkie ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries while Devin Vandergrift added 99 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians.
Bridgeport will host Oak Glen next week in the Class AA semi-finals. Mingo Central finishes with a 9-3 record.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 21, EAST HARDY 6: Class A No. 1 Doddridge County struck for two touchdowns in a 1:05 span in the second quarter to spark a 21-6 victory over No. 8 East Hardy Saturday in a Class A playoff game at Cline Stansberry Stadium.
East Hardy scored on the opening drive of the game. Christian Dove connected with Dawson Price for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up, 6-0.
The Bulldogs took the lead with 11:10 on the second-quarter clock when Griffin Devericks broke a bubble-screen pass from Noah Bumgardner for a 71-yard score.
East Hardy (8-4) fumbled on their first play from scrimmage and three plays later, Hunter America punched the ball across the goal for a two-yard TD. America added a 30-yard romp to the end zone in the fourth to seal the win, finishing with 196 yards on 31 carries.
In a contest marred by a combined 10 turnovers, Doddridge County’s Hunter Jenkins picked off three Cougars’ passes, Austin Kelley collected a pick and two fumble recoveries and Jared Jones added another interception.
Doddridge County (12-0) advances to play host to Williamstown in the semifinals.
BLUEFIELD 43, KEYSER 20: The Bluefield Beavers took the best shots from the Golden Tornado of Keyser and responded with a convincing victory on Friday night in a Class AA quarterfinal playoff game at Mitchell Stadium.
The defense for Keyser (10-2) keyed on Bluefield primary running back, JJ Davis, holding him to 6 yards rushing in the first half. The Tornado could not stop quarterback Carson Deeb, though.
Deeb completed 21 of 30 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns as the Beavers (11-1) racked up 417 total yards of offense to Keyser’s 291.
Davis found various ways to get yardage after the break. He caught a 65-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the third quarter, and added a 50-yard TD scamper in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Drae Allen was the Golden Tornado’s leading rusher, with 97 yards on 20 attempts. Allen’s number was called on all five plays of a 39-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
WILLIAMSTOWN 34, GREENBRIER WEST 22: Ty Moore ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Williamstown to a win over No. 4 Greenbrier West Friday in a Class A quarterfinal clash.
The Yellow Jackets built a 21-0 first half lead and held off Greenbrier West comeback that trimmed the lead to five points in the final quarter.
Noah Brown led the Cavaliers with 194 yards and three scores.