SHADY SPRING - The calendar says football is starting in just a couple of days.
But it is never too soon or too late for some basketball in Wyoming County.
Both county schools are participating in the Shady Spring High School Fall Basketball League.
Wyoming East beat Summers County in its first game of the fall, 45-32.
Several starters are playing football, as is the case with all competing teams.
Anthony Martin led the way for the Warriors with 12 points. All but one of the 10 Warriors on the roster scored. Logan Miller added seven and Nate Parsons, Kaeden Weaver and Jacob Howard added six each.
Dawson Lemon had a game-high 15 to lead Summers, which dressed just five players.
Westside fell Greater Beckley's Prep school, a college prep school, 68-30.
Jay Moore, an all-stater at Greater Beckley last season, had 18.
Westside was led by Noah Lusk, who had eight, and Austin Cline's seven.
One of the highlight games, although several players were playing football, was Bluefield against Shady Spring.
Those two teams have batted for the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 crown the last three seasons. Shady Spring beat Bluefield 80-64.
The battle pitting two of the top point guards in the area, Shady Spring's Tommy Williams dropped in 36 points, including eight 3-pointers.
Returning starter Greyson Shepherd had 16 and twin freshmen Brayden and Cole Chapman added 15 and 11, respectively.
Bluefield's point guard Braeden Crews had 16. Tyrese Hairston led the Beavers with 22 and Caden Fuller had 15.
Bluefield also got a 64-36 over Greater Beckley.
Crews tallied 23 in the game followed by Tyrese Hairston (14), Caden Fuller (13) and Ray Ray Brown (10).
Jordan McInnis and Thad Jordan had 13 and 11 for the Crusaders.
Independence and Graham received byes in week one play.