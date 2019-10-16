Mullens Elementary School continued its hot play of late, beating rival Pineville 59-30.
Keegan Davidson led the way with a 21-point effort in the game including 13 in the second half as Mullens pulled away.
The Mullens defense limited Pineville to single digits in all four quarters. Behind eight first-quarter points from Talan Muscari, Mullens turned up the heat in the first quarter taking a 21-7 lead. The lead grew to 29-13 at the half.
Broc Johnson added 14 points and Muscari had 12 for the winners. Brock Green had five points, Owen Biggs three and Braden Hood and Grayson Ashley had two points.
For Pineville, Konnor Fox had 14 points. Dylan Golden had six points, Ashton Blankenship five and Nate Cook added two. Jax Cook, Peyton Peck and Chris Hatfield had one each.
Mullens also picked up a 64-9 victory over Baileysville on Tuesday.
Biggs had 19 points and Davidson added 15. Ryder Chapman and Broc Johnson had nine each.
Pineville took down Herndon 54-16 Tuesday, as Konner Fox poured in 23 points. Nate Cook had eight, Chris Hatfield eight and Dylan Golden six. Aiden Burks had eight and Gabe Shrewsbury added four for Herndon.
Connor Booth had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Road Branch over Huff Consolidated 59-8.
Jasper Riffe led the way with 13 points and Hunter Adkins had 12. Jayden Tanner tallied seven, Kaiden Osborne six and Hayden Lusk four. Bronson Lusk pulled down 10 rebounds.
Braxton Cline had four for Huff Consolidated.
On Monday Berlin McKinney beat Road Branch 38-19. Bradyn Waldron had 15 points and Kaden Morgan 13 for the winning team. Hendrix Cook added six, Jace Repass two and Parker Cline two.
Connor Booth had eight points and 18 rebounds for Road Branch. Jasper had six points and Bronson Lusk and Braxton Blankenship had six rebounds.
GIRLS
Huff Consolidated beat Road Branch 18-5 and Nataya Bare had all 18 for the winners. Brionna Akers had four for Road Branch.
Berlin McKinney scored a 27-8 victory against Road Branch on Monday.
Sarah Lilly had 10 for Berlin McKinney and Karsyn Paynter had six.
Brionna Akers led Road Branch with four.
Pineville picked up a victory knocking off Hendon 32-16.
For the winners, Raelyn Trent had 10. Carlee Rollins added eight, Caroline Cook had six, Coley Tolliver added four and Olivia Vest and Makinlei Hatfield had two each.
Emma Hall had six for Herndon, Gabby McKinney and Lexi Adkins had four and Emma Boguess two.