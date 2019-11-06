MULLENS — Mullens Elementary defeated Mount Hope Christian Academy 66-26 on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The victory was the regular-season finale and the Rebels, who played just seven games, finished undefeated.
The team’s leading scorer, Keegan Davidson, led the way with 20 points in the victory. Eight of the 10 players who dressed scored in the contest.
Mullens wasted little time establishing a grip on the victory by outscoring the visitors from Mount Hope 25-6 in the first quarter. Davidson and Broc Johnson led the way with eight and seven points in the quarter.
Davidson and Brock Green each had six points in the second quarter as Mullens took a 39-17 halftime lead.
Johnson added 15 points in the contest and Green had 13.
Braden Hood had five, Talon Muscari and Ryder Chapman had four points each, Owen Biggs had three and Braxton Nuckolls had two points.
Mullens, which never trailed in a game this season, outscored Mount Hope Christian 27-9 in the second half.
The Mullens Rebels played just five county games during the season.
The team was coached by Nick Biggs.