The Mullens Little League 8-9-10 All Stars competed in the District 2 Tournament in Logan June 23-27, 2019. There were five teams represented: Mullens, Pineville, Logan, Man and Madison. The Mullens team finished 2-2, beating Man twice and losing to Madison twice, the final game the championship. The team finished as District 2 runners up. PIctured, back row, left to right: Nick Biggs (Coach), Grayson Ashley, James Wood, Gabe Shrewsbury, Owen Biggs, Broc Johnson, Rory Chapman (Coach), Evan Muscari (Manager). Front row, left to right: Wyatt Jessie, Aiden Burks, TT McKinney, Ryder Chapman, Braxton Nuckolls. Front and center, Talan Muscari.