MORGANTOWN — Facing an uncertain future for next week’s Big 12 tournament, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team was looking for a strong performance against No. 4 Baylor.
Thankfully for head coach Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers found one by way of an upset victory.
After losing three of its last four games, West Virginia knocked off Baylor 76-64 Saturday at the Coliseum, giving WVU its first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 11 (vs. then-No. 22 Texas Tech, 66-54).
Huggins attributed the team’s success to a strong week of preparation.
“We had two of the best practices we’ve had in a very, very long time,” Huggins said. “They were enthusiastic, they had bounce in their step. I thought we would play well.”
The win assures WVU (21-10 overall, 9-9 Big 12) of a first-round bye in next week’s Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Mountaineers will play in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time to be determined, pending results of Saturday’s later Big 12 games. A loss could have forced the Mountaineers into a first-round game on Wednesday.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. paced the Mountaineers in scoring Saturday, ending the afternoon with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. That established a season high for Matthews, eclipsing the 17 he scored against Pittsburgh on Nov. 15.
Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers, while Miles “Deuce” McBride (12 points) and Sean McNeil (11) also reached double figures.
The victory was West Virginia’s first over Baylor since March 8, 2018.
The Mountaineers opened Saturday’s game in an offensive slump, finding themselves facing a nine-point deficit in the game’s first few minutes.
Tshiebwe was able to get the team on the board for the first time five minutes into the game, knocking down two free throws.
On the other side of the floor, a strong Mountaineer defense was then able to put the clamps on the Baylor offense, holding the Bears scoreless for more than six minutes.
“Same game plan as we came in with, just executing it better and putting more effort into it,” said WVU’s Jermaine Haley, who contributed nine points. “We did a great job throughout the entire game.”
Aided by a 19-2 scoring run, West Virginia was able to wrestle the lead away from Baylor midway through the first half. The Mountaineers entered halftime holding a narrow 24-22 advantage.
Returning to the court for the second half, Baylor (26-4, 15-3) took the lead back. The success was short-lived, however. Following a Baylor 3-pointer, West Virginia went on a 12-0 run to build a commanding lead.
The Bears were unable to close the gap to fewer than five points, leading to the team’s second loss in three games.
Tshiebwe’s double-double was his 10th of the season. Haley and fellow seniors Chase Harler and Logan Routt played their final games at the Coliseum.
During the Senior Day festivities, Harler proposed to his longtime girlfriend. She said yes.
“We’ve been dating since eighth grade,” Harler said. “When I first got into college, I kind of told a couple of my friends I wanted to do that. It kind of came true today.”
Jared Butler led Baylor with 21 points. Davion Mitchell finished with 15.
The Bears, who entered Saturday’s game featuring one of the top scoring defenses in the Big 12 Conference, allowed 70 points for the third straight game.
Three Baylor players fouled out during the game: Butler, Flo Thamba and Mark Vital.