NEW RICHMOND — Freshman Garrett Mitchell made two free throws with 11 seconds left as Wyoming East earned an important sectional win Tuesday night.
The Warriors trailed by 10 at the half. To compound the problem, Tanner Whitten, leading the team in scoring since the departure of four key players four games ago, left the game in the second quarter with a back injury and did not return.
But the Warriors fought back with a big third period, led by Mitchell and Anthony Martin, both of whom had seven points in the quarter as the Warriors stormed back to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Among Martin’s seven points was his first 3 pointer.
Jacob Bishop led the Warriors with 16 points and Mitchell added a career-high 14 points. Martin had nine points and freshman Chandler Johnson added seven points.
Only four players scored for the Raiders, led by Adam Drennen’s 18 points. Braden Howell had 12 and Ethan Hill and Nate Griffith added 10 each.
The game was key for Wyoming East, which had four wins in the section among its six wins and it still has key games ahead with Oak Hill and Westside and could make a push for the top seed in the section with wins in those games.
The Warriors trip to Westside last Friday for the annual rivalry game was postponed due to flood warnings after rain last week. The game has been reset for Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Wyoming East 51, Liberty 50
Liberty (7-8)
Braden Howell 5 0-0 12, Hunter Lambert 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hill 3 4-7 10, Nate Griffith 4 2-5 10, Adam Drennen 8 2-3 18, Trey Tabor 0 0-0 0, Logan Howerton 0 0-0 0, TOTALS: 20 8-15 50.
Wyoming East (6-11)
Tanner Whitten 2 1-2 5, Tucker Cook 0 0-1 0, Garrett Mitchell 4 4-4 14, Jake Bishop 7 2-2 16, Anthony Martin 3 2-2 9, Chandler Johnson 2 3-4 7, Jacob Howard 0 0-0 0, Randy Raye 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 12-14 51.
Liberty 16 14 9 11 — 50
Wyoming East 11 9 20 11 — 51
Three-point field goals — L: 2 (Howell 2), WE: 3 (Mitchell 2, Martin 1) Fouled out — W: Martin.