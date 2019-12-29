PARKERSBURG — Down all-state caliber point guard Sky Davidson — the team’s lone veteran — a young Wyoming East team knew it was going hard to match up with Class AAA power Parkersburg South Saturday.
Davidson is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.
It definitely worked out that way for the Lady Patriots.
Led by Erin Williams, who had 10 3-pointers, including six in the second half and two in the fourth quarter, Parkersburg South rolled over the Warriors 80-32.
The Patriots led 38-19 and 61-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Williams finished with 33 points in the game.
McKenna Winans had 15 of her 23 points in the fist half as Parkersburg South jumped on Wyoming East early and didn’t stop.
Freshman Abby Russell led the Warriors with 12 points and four steals. Hannah Blankenship had seven points and Sarah Saunders had 12 rebounds.
The last time Wyoming East lost two in a row was at the end of the 2017 season when they fell to Westside 37-35 in the sectional tournament and 54-46 to Bluefield in the Region 3 co-final.
The Lady Warriors are in action at the New River CTC this week.
Parkersburg South 80, Wyoming East 32
Wyoming East (3-2): Hannah Blankenship 2 1-2 7, Daisha Summers 1 1-2 3, Sarah Saunders 1 0-0 2, Nicole Carte 1 0-1 2, Abby Russell 4 2-5 12, Colleen Lookabill 1 0-0 2, Kayley Bane 1 1-2 4, Abby Quesenberry 0 0-2 0, Laken Toler 0 0-0 0, Marissa Hood 0 0-0 0, Brianna Cook 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 11 5-14 32
Parkersburg South: Carrie Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Monica Wilson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Wingrove 0 2-4 2, Catreena Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Whitehead 0 0-0 0, Rylee Harner 2 0-0 4, Ashleigh Utt 0 0-0 0, McKenna Winans 8 6-7 23, Erin Williams 11 1-2 33, Skylar Bosley 2 2-2 7, Marissa Williams 0 0-0 0, Brooke Sandy 0 0-0 0, Camilla Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Aubree White 0 0-0 0, Makayla Williams 2 0-0 5. TOTALS: 28 11-15 80
Wyoming East: 10 9 4 9 — 32
Parkersburg South: 20 18 23 19 — 80
Three-point field goals: WE: 3 (Blankenship 2, Russell 2, Bane 1) PS: 13 (Williams 10, Winans 1 Bosley 1, M. Williams 1). Fouled out — None.