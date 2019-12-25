A poor fourth quarter was the culprit as Oceana downed Pineville 53-35 in middle school basketball Wednesday night.
The Minutemen could muster just six points in the fourth quarter and it cost the team, which trailed by six, 35-29.
Jordan Elswick led the winners with 16 points while Kyler Reed added 12 and Ivan Clay had 11.
Alex Brunty had eight points and Ashton Reed added six.
Bryson Huff led the way for Pineville with nine points.
Pineville Middle JV beat Oceana 44-29.
Road Branch 68, Glen Fork 16
Trey Paynter dropped in 20 points as Road Branch had an easy victory over Glen Fork. Caleb Lusk and Brennan Rose had 12 points apiece in the victory for Road Branch.
In addition, Jaret Echegaray had eight points, Isaac Lusk had six points and Garrett Blankenship had four points and 10 rebounds.
Glen Fork was led by Isaiah Brooks, who had nine points.
Baileysville 66, Pineville 36
Caleb Adkins scored 19 points as Baileysville cruised to victory over Pineville
Baileysville took the early lead, 13-4, and increased it to 31-13 at the half with superb outside shooting.
Kaiden Vance, who had 16 points and five 3 point field goals, had two in the second as the Rough Riders took control.
Nine of 27 Baileysville field goals in the game were 3 pointers. In addition to Vance, Brayden French had two (10 points) and Tayler Colegrove had two (eight points). Kyler Kenneda had one.
GIRLS Road Branch 27, Glen Fork 21
Cadee Blackburn had 25 of Road Branch’s 27 points and also added 10 rebounds as Road Branch ran to a 27-21 victory against Glen Fork.
Daisha Cline had 10 points to lead Glen Fork.