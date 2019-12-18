PINEVILLE — Pineville improved to 2-0 with a convincing 59-21 victory against Herndon in middle school basketball action.
Fifteen different players scored for Pineville, nobody with more than eight points.
All 19 players listed in the book played in the game.
B. Hunt led the way with eight points, scoring six in the third quarter. Bryson Huff and Zach Huff scored six points apiece.
Eleven different players scored in the first half for Pineville, which led 30-16 at the half and held Herndon to five points in the second half.
Road Branch 64, Man 37: Hunter Cline poured in 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Road Branch picked up the victory over Man Middle School.
Trey Paynter also had 21 points for the winners and Benji Brown had six points, while Garrett Blankenship had four points and 10 rebounds.
For Man, Jayden Brumfield had 19 points and Cameron Grace added nine points.
Baileysville 44, Road Branch 38: Brayden French had 13 points and Kaiden Vance added 11 to lead Baileysville to victory.
Hunter Cline and Trey Paynter had a double-double for Road Branch.
Cline had 12 points and 17 rebounds and Paynter has 12 points and 11 rebounds. Cline had six bricks as well.
Jaret Echegaray had eight points and Garrett Blankenship added six points.
GIRLS
Man 44, Road Branch: Man pulled away from Road Branch, led by 21 points from Sensa Baisden, who led all scorers with 21 points.
Cade Blackburn led the Road Branch squad with 18 points.
Baileysville 39, Road Branch 33: Balanced scoring Baileysville picked up middle school victory over Road Branch Tuesday night.
Sidney Cochran dropped in 13 points and McKenzie Morgan had 11. Kaitlyn Lester had six.
For Road Branch Cadee Blackburn had a 21-point effort to lead all scorers and Kanyon Paynter added six.