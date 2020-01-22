Three games on three nights proved to be no problem for Road Branch Middle School as the Tigers picked up three wins last week.
Road Branch improved to 7-3 on the season, with the three wins.
Four players scored in double figures in Road Branch’s 64-28 victory against Glen Fork.
Trey Paynter led the way with 17 points and Jaret Echegaray added 16. Hunter Cline finished with 14 and Caleb Lush had 10. Isaac Lusk had three points and Benji Brown and Garrett Blankenship had two points each.
Jared Fugate had 14 for Glen Fork.
Road Branch topped Man 37-19 on Wednesday night.
Hunter Cline had a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds. Jaret Echegaray added 10 points. Caleb Lusk contributed five points, Garrett Blankenship and Isaac Lusk four points each.
Jayden Brumfield and Zach Adkins had six points each for Man, Cameron Gerace five and Trace Doty.
Road Branch finished off the big week with a 37-29 victory against Huff Consolidated.
Trey Paynter had 18 points and Hunter Cline had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.
Colton Lester led Huff with 15 points.
Pineville knocked off Mullens 45-24 Monday to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Brady Morgan had 11 for Pineville and Bryson Huff and Cole Lambert had 10 each.
Noah Fralin had 13 points for Mullins, Ryan Mills six and Devin Sesca five.
Pineville also picked up a win Wednesday with a 39-19 victory against Huff. Cole Lambert had 19 for Pineville.
GIRLS MIDDLE SCHOOL
The Road Branch girls were swept in three games over the last week to fall to 3-7 on the season.
On Tuesday, Glen Fork downed the Tigers with a 41-17 win.
Glen Fork’s Daisha Cline had a big game with 25 points. Sophie Laxton added 10 points for the Tigers.
Kaitlyn Echegaray led Road Branch with six points, Cheyanna Morgan four and Kanyon Paynter had three. Mariah Justice and Chloe Eldridge had two each.
On Wednesday, Man beat Road Branch 37-11.
Audri Conn led Man with nine and Jenna Baisden added eight.
Cheyanna Morgan had six for Road Branch.
Huff knocked off the Tigers on Thursday.
Cheyanna Morgan had six to lead Road Branch, Kaitlyn Echegaray had five and Jacelyn Paugh had four.