Here is a roundup of local middle school action:
Hunter Cline was two points from a triple double as Road Branch opened the season with an impressive 50-23 victory over Herndon.
Cline has eight points, 15 rebounds and 11 blocked shots in the victory, and Trey Paynter had a double-double with 10 point and 10 rebounds.
Caleb Lusk added eight points, Jaret Echegaray six points and Jacob Haynes five points.
Brennan Rose had four, Isaac Lusk 3 and Benjamin Brown and Malachi White two points each.
Corey Hall had eight points to lead Herndon and Ben Davis added six.
Pineville 43, Independence 37
Cole Lambert tallied 19 points as Pineville opened the season with a 43-37 victory over Independence Wednesday night.
It was a tight game throughout, but the Minutemen outscored visiting Independence 12-8 in the fourth quarter to gain the victory.
Independence led 9-7 after one but Pineville tied the game and 18 at the half.
The Minutemen led by two after three quarters.
It was a balanced scoring attack, as Brady Morgan added seven and Logan Laxton and Bryson Huff had had six each. Brandon Morgan added three and Bryson Hunt two.
Pineville won the junior varsity game 39-32.
Road Branch 49, Herndon 18
Cadence Blackburn tallied 31 point and grabbed 11 rebounds Road Branch’s season-opening victory. Kanyon Paynter added six and Addison Blankenship four in the win. Jacelyn Paugh, Kaitlyn Echegaray, Ginger Bailey and Ashlynn Paugh had two points apiece.