HUNTINGTON — Marshall University women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper probably is glad that Feb. 29 happens just once every four years.
North Texas put the “leap” in leap year Saturday, outrebounding the Thundering Herd 42-26 on its way to a 77-69 victory in front of 664 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
“I’m disappointed because I felt we were really passive early on,” Kemper said. “You can’t do that. That’s two games in a row we’ve been that same way. On the flip side, give a lot of credit to North Texas. They came in and made shots. They made a lot of shots early.”
Most of those baskets were either 3-pointers or off offensive rebounds as the Mean Green (11-17 overall, 5-11 Conference USA) built a 20-point lead in the first half, pushed it to 22 early in the fourth quarter, then held off a late rally during which Marshall (11-16, 6-10) pulled within three.
Freshman guard N’Yah Boyd played like an all-conference veteran, scoring 19 of her 24 points in the first half when she hit 6 of 8 shots, including all five 3-point attempts.
The 3-pointers, though, didn’t beat the Herd, which finished with 10 to North Texas’ 8. Rebounding did. With nearly every other stat similar, the Mean Green’s edge was on the boards, where it turned 18 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points, 10 more than Marshall had.
Anisha George, a 6-foot-2 senior from St. Croix, Virgin Islands, grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 13 points for her seventh double-double this season.
George possessed a size advantage, but more often than not, the Mean Green was simply more aggressive to the ball.
“They acted like they were hungry,” Kemper said of the Mean Green. “When you throw the ball out there, the one that wants it takes the ball and wins.”
Kemper said he particularly was disappointed that his team started so slowly on Senior Day. Marshall honored Khadaijia Brooks, Princess Clemons and Brianna Toney before the game, their last of the regular season at home.
Kemper also said he was upset his team, especially early, missed several shots within five feet of the basket.
“Our inability to finish shots that were makeable contributed to lapses on the defensive end,” Kemper said. “Some frustration set in.”
In the first half, North Texas appeared anything like the team the Herd defeated 68-59 Jan. 4 in Denton, Texas. Boyd took just three shots and scored three points in that game. The 5-6 guard from Mesquite, Texas, surpassed that point total in the first 3:23 of the game and scored 14 points in the first quarter.
The Mean Green led between 14 and 21 points late in the first half before settling for a 47-31 lead by halftime.
“No doubt, everything we wanted to do we did in the first half,” North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It’s interesting how one quarter can change things.”
That quarter was the fourth when Marshall nearly erased a 72-50 deficit. Paige Shy’s 3-pointer at 9:25 sparked a 19-0 run that ended with a Kia Sivils steal and layup to pull the Herd within 72-69 with 3:04 left.
North Texas had made 26 of 48 shots (54.2 percent) before going cold in the fourth quarter, hitting just three of 15. North Texas went 11 consecutive possessions without a point before Madi Townley scored at 2:38 to give the Mean Green a 74-69 lead with 2:38 to play. Townley, who finished with four points, scored again at the 1:19 mark to boost the lead to seven. Randi Thompson made a free throw with eight seconds left to set the score.
Summer Jones scored 12 points for North Texas.
Taylor Pearson and Brooks led the Herd with 16 points each. Shy, a freshman from Huntington St. Joe High School, scored a career-high 10 and pulled down a team-high five rebounds.
Marshall returns to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at Florida International (5-21, 2-13) before finishing the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Florida Atlantic (12-15, 6-10).