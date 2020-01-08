HUNTINGTON — Marshall softball head coach Megan Smith announced the Herd’s 2020 schedule on Wednesday. There will be 20 home games on the docket for the Herd in 2020.
The journey for Team 27 will begin Feb. 7-9 at the USC-Upstate Classic.
Other early season action will see Marshall travel to Chattanooga (Feb. 14-16), Kennesaw State (Feb. 21-23) and a shared tournament at Norfolk State and Hampton University (Feb. 28-March 1).
The Herd’s first home contest is a non-conference doubleheader with the Akron Zips on March 3.
The only other non-conference contests at home this season is a doubleheader against Morehead State on March 18.
Marshall will be hosting the Thundering Herd Round Robin, March 6-8, with Rutgers and Bucknell coming to town. It will be the Herd’s first home tournament since 2013.
Other non-conference matchups this year for Marshall are road games at Kentucky (March 11), East Tennessee State (March 24), Northern Kentucky (April 7) and Ohio (April 15).
Conference USA has made changes to its normal schedule this season that will have teams play its three-game series over three days, following in the steps of many other conferences.
Gone are the days of the day-one doubleheader.
Marshall’s home C-USA series this year are against FIU (March 13-15), Charlotte (March 27-29), Southern Miss (April 10-12) and Middle Tennessee (April 24-26) for Senior Weekend.
The Herd travels to WKU (March 20-22), UTSA (April 3-5), Florida Atlantic (April 17-19) and Louisiana Tech (May 1-3). It will be Marshall’s first trip to Ruston, Louisiana.
The Conference USA Tournament is set for May 6-9, and will be hosted by WKU in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
All games will be broadcast on 88.1 WMUL-FM with audio streamed online at www.marshall.edu/wmul through one of the Listen Live links. Selected early season neutral games will also be simulcast on Facebook Live through the Marshall University Softball Facebook page. Home games and road C-USA games will be streamed on CUSAtv.
For all of the latest information on the Marshall Softball team, follow the Herd on Twitter, Facebook at Marshall University Softball and on www.herdzone.com.