HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 2020 spring football practices have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Friday.
Drills were to have begun Sunday, March 15, inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
The department will re-evaluate the possibility of holding the practices at a later date.
“With the university being closed next week and spring break the next week, with all the uncertainty, we felt it was in the best interest of everybody that we postpone the start of spring practice,” Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said Friday. “We have a chance to re-evaluate it in the near future. Everything will be revisited because this is such a fluid situation. Things change hourly. Things change daily. This lets our kids go home for spring break and gives us time to continue to monitor and receive information from the professionals on how we continue to deal with this.”
Hamrick and Thundering Herd football coach Doc Holliday said a doctor will talk with student-athletes on Monday on how they can protect themselves from the virus, which has prompted closings, cancellations and postponements of nearly every major sporting event throughout the United States and much of the world.
Marshall’s football players are scheduled to remain on campus through Wednesday. The university is closed next week and students are on spring break the week after. Holliday said his players are slated to return March 29.
“The coronavirus does not discriminate against anyone,” Hamrick said. “Our concern is for our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff. We’ve been educating them and we’re going to continue to educate them.”
Holliday said he is concerned with the virus even now, but indicated that the risk might be even higher for Marshall’s student-athletes and staff in two weeks.
“A major concern to me, West Virginia University, us, everybody, when you have 30 or 40 thousand students leaving and coming back, I think you have more problems when they come back than you do right now,” Holliday said. “Someone’s going to bring it back. That being said, we have a team meeting on Monday and we have a doctor coming in to explain to them what they can do to be as safe as they possibly can.”
The NCAA has also suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting for all sports until April 15 and announced Thursday that all 2020 winter and spring championships have been canceled. The recruiting alteration means no players may visit university campuses, nor can coaches visit recruits at their high schools, junior colleges or homes.
“We talked about that today,” Holliday said. “Nobody is going to be able to go on the road. Just work your area by phone, evaluate the area. Let’s say we don’t start practice until April 15 — we might go into May instead of being on the road. I think it’s all up in the air. You just have to do the best you can to prepare for whatever happens. A lot is done by phone anyway, so we have to make sure we do a great job by phone.”