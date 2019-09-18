CLEAR FORK - Westside's struggles continued on Friday night, falling to Man 40-0 at the Burial Ground.
The Renegades had trouble moving the football against a team that has now won three straight games to start the season.
In fact, Westside's first three opponents are now a combined 8-0 this season.
On Friday against the Hillbillies, the Renegades had trouble moving the football.
Westside managed just 49 yards rushing, led by Blake Goode's 38 yards on 13 carries. Jacob Barlow had 11 yards on four carries. That would be all the offense the Renegades would muster. The team was combined to go 0 for 11 through the air.
The Renegades had thrown for over 100 yards in the first two games, 119 against Liberty and 129 against Wyoming East.
Man finished the game with 300 yards rushing and 119 passing and had 16 first downs compared to just four for the Renegades.
Westside has lost 12 straight going back to last season's opening win over Liberty.
The Renegades will be on the road next week at Tolsia and the week after at Independence before returning home to face Midland Trail.