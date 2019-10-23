NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East is a team with no shortage of star power, be it offense or defense. Yet it’s been Caden Lookabill, a second-year player who has emerged as a three-phase standout for the Class AA No. 10 Warriors.
Running back Caleb Bower (987 yards, 14 touchdowns), quarterback Seth Ross (1.026 yards, 10 touchdowns) and receiver Jake Bishop (22 receptions, 334 yards, four touchdowns) on offense.
You have tackling machines like Clay Lester (12.5 tackles per game, 3 sacks) and Tanner Jenkins (8.3 tackles, five sacks, 9 TFLs) on defense.
Then there is Lookabill, quietly putting together an outstanding season in all three phases of the game
Lookabill is leading the team in receiving yards (402) and yards per reception (18.3) and is tied for the lead with Bishop with 22 receptions and four touchdowns.
On defense, he averages 4.9 tackles and is tied with McQuade Canada, a breakout first-year standout, with three interceptions. He also has recovered a fumble.
Least talked about, but equally as important, is the fact he is averaging 41.9 yards on 11 punts, with a long of 58 yards.
It’s a gigantic rise in production from last year, when Lookabill joined the team as a competent cornerback. He admittedly had a lot to learn about the position, and he made a small contribution on offense with nine receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown on offense and 4.5 tackles per game on defense.
“Oh for sure, I’m surprised (by the breakout season) but we put in so much work over the summer, I expected to be better,” Lookabill said. “But probably not as much as I’ve been able to do.”
It’s not a surprise to everyone.
Coach Larry Thompson said in the preseason he expected Lookabill to have a breakout season, calling him the team’s best route-runner and a player who could have an impact in all three phases.
That is exactly what happened.
Lookabill said he takes most pride in his defense, and spent a majority of the summer working with assistant coach Jimmy Adkins, himself a former cornerback at Summers County.
“We talk about playing the corner all the time,” Lookabill said. “He knows the position. A lot of the time you are out there by yourself. You are on an island, and you really have to be aware of every situation.”
He has done that, and of the seven touchdowns he has scored in his two-year career, he rates the return of his first interception of the year for a touchdown against rival Westside as one of his top scores. The other was a late touchdown that helped the Warriors beat James Monroe.
“Defense is something we talk about all the time, we take pride in our defense,” Lookabill said. “And we really haven’t done too good a job lately. We’re up there in points given up (183 is the most inside the top 16 in Class AA). That’s not acceptable.”
As far as his punting goes, it is a natural thing, he said.
“We used to play sandlot football all the time when we were young, and kicking the football was just something I could do, and it seemed to come naturally,” Lookabill said. “I enjoy doing it.”
If the second-year player has one regret, it’s not playing football sooner.
“Honestly, I thought about playing but I talked to some of the guys and we weren’t expecting to have a good year so I figured I would just work on basketball,” said Lookabill, who has been a contributor to the varsity basketball team for three years. “I do wish I would have played earlier.”
He talks football all the time with his dad Jimmy, a former player (OLB) and coach at Mullens.
“I really think football is my best sport,” Lookabill said.
Of all the things he has done on the football field, he rates one hookup between himself and quarterback Seth Ross, a friend since preschool days, as what will go down as one of his top memories.
Before every game he and Ross carry the No. 13 jersey onto the field. That is the jersey that would have been worn by their friend Kaimyn Anderson, who passed away when they were in sixth grade.
“Our quarterback coach Travis McKinney and coach Thompson came to us and asked us if we would do that,” Lookabill said. “I consider it an honor and I know Ross does, too. I know he would be right here with us. I still write the No. 13 on my tape on my wrists and my shoes, and I have in basketball too, so that he is still with us.”
Wyoming East will host PikeView on Friday at the War Zone. PikeView, coached by Wyoming East alum Jason Spears, a member of the 1999 undefeated state championship team, picked up its first win Friday, beating River View 49-28.
Lookabill and the Warriors defense will be challenged. Quarterback Kobey Taylor-Willliams is 83 for 165 for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns and he didn’t even start the season at quarterback.
That was freshman Cam Ellis, who missed two games and has returned at receiver. All told, PikeView has attempted 230 passes. In the win over River View, Ellis passed for two touchdown, ran for two touchdown and caught two touchdown.