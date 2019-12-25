BLUEFIELD — Some records are made to be broken. But Tanner Whitten knows he likely won’t break his dad Darren’s Wyoming County scoring record of 74 points in a game. Truth be told, that record, the fifth highest total in state history, will likely never be broken by anyone.
But Tanner Whitten had a memorable first start with the Wyoming Warriors Monday, Dec. 13, in an 89-80 overtime loss to Bluefield in what has been a tough place for players not only making their first start, but any start.
Whitten scored a team-high 19 points, making 5 of 6 3-pointers and, in fact, missed just one shot all night. He was 1 of 1 on 2s and 2 for 2 at the foul line.
He said he was ready for the first start.
Last season Whitten played in two games, against Westside and Winfield, and scored one point on a free throw against Winfield.
He came back this season a different player with a different resolve, and that was on display for all to see Monday at Bluefield.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work over the summer and it’s starting to play off,” Whitten said. “Me and my dad (whose county record came when he scored 74 points for Oceana against Liberty) worked all summer, me and my brother worked out. Me and my brother stayed in the gym.”
The opener Monday, despite his sparkling statistics, soured Whitten’s first start.
Wyoming East was in control after fighting back from 16 down and had a 5-point lead, 76-71, with 1:47 remaining. But turnovers and a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Kaulin Parris tied it at 78 and sent the game to overtime.
“He got open and made a shot and sent it to overtime,” Whitten said. “And it’s just a bitter pill to swallow because we had them right there.”
Whitten played with the Wyoming East summer and fall teams, which helped out.
“It helped a lot, it developed me and I did good,” Whitten said.
Coach Derek Brooks noticed.
“That kid worked all summer and he had those type of numbers all summer,” said Brooks, whose dad Herbie, his assistant, had 60 the same week Darren Whitten had 74. “That kid is a shooter. I don’t know if you are familiar with his dad Darren but he shoots it just like Darren. He’s a heady player too. He shot it well, he played well, he handled the pressure well and played defense pretty well.”
Whitten well understands his role with the Warriors.
“To score a lot and help my team on defense,” Whitten said. “That’s one thing I need to work on, my defense.”
Brooks intends to help him become that complete player.
“I think he is just scratching the surface,” Brooks said. “He’s just 15 years old. I think he is going to grow a couple more inches. We’ll get him in the weight room, too. I think the kid is going to be a heck of a player.”
But what does he know about his dad’s big night? As previously noted, it came the same week Brooks’ dad Herbie put up 60 and Brian McKinney of Pineville set the county record with 71, only to see it broken four days later.
He’s never seen any film of that historic game.
“But I’ve seen news articles in newspapers,” Whitten said.
The question is, who could win a shooting contest?
“Me all day,” Tanner Whitten said. “I have to have confidence in myself. He’s lost his touch.”
Spoken like a true shooter.