SHADY SPRING - No, you can't always get an accurate reading in a fall high school basketball league. Not if you are looking for a big picture preview of what might happen when fall gives way to the winter.
The same is true for the Shady Spring Fall High School Basketball League.
Yes, many of the area schools participating have players away playing other fall sports.
Wyoming East doesn't have integral parts like McQuade Canada, Chase York and Caden Lookabill, who were starters or in the top six last season.
Westside doesn't have its big three, either - Ethan Blackburn, Jace Colucci or Daniel Reed.
On the positive side, the league does provide a great avenue for younger players to get some experience and get a little better acclimated with the high school game.
Besides, there are several of the area's top players who are participating, including Shady Spring's Tommy Williams and Bluefield's Braeden Crew, two of the top point guards in the area, if not the state.
And Greater Beckley Christian, with no fall sports to draw players, has its entire rosters in the league and they are doing well.
The Crusaders prep team even has a squad participating.
On Wednesday, Shady Spring met up with Greater Beckley.
For Greater Beckley, it's been a chance to get some of the Crusaders transfers from Woodrow Wilson integrated into their system.
It seems to be working well as Greater Beckley came away with an impressive 57-53 victory. Jordan McInnis, who made the move this summer, led the way with 28 points. He had 18 of those in the second half, after Shady Spring had taken a 28-20 lead.
Thad Jordan, an old hand at GBC as a four-year starter, added 17 points.
Williams, who will continue closing in on 1,000 career points when the season starts this winter, had a 20-point game. Cole Chapman added 16 points.
The Fall League has been beneficial for Chapman and his twin brother Brayden (who had five points). They've taken turns tallying double figures this fall for the Tigers. They also have a pair of older twin brothers Haven and Dane who are playing football for the Tigers.
The freshman Chapman twins have flashed signs that they could be ready to help the varsity team when the season starts.
Greyson Shepherd, a starter, had nine points.
In the best game of the night, Bluefield had to fight and claw to get by upstart Summers County.
The Bobcats gave the Beavers all they could handle and led 24-18 at the break.
Crews came alive after halftime with 21 of his game-high 26 points to lead the comeback, which was all but 12 of the Beavers second-half points. Nobody else was in double figures for Bluefield, which has appeared in the last seven state tournaments.
For Summers County, Ty Fitzpatrick had 17 points, Dylan Wills added 14 and Levi Jones had 11.
GBC 1 took out Westside 55-38, but the Renegades played it tough in the first half, trailing by just three, 22-19.
But Landon Wolfe had four 3-pointers and 14 second-half points to help the Crusaders pull away. Wolfe finished with 16 as did teammate Isaiah Hairston. Sean Hoskins added 11 points.
Evan Colucci had 12 points to lead the Renegades and Austin Cline added 11 while Shandell Adkins tallied nine points.
GBC 2 beat Graham 62-60 despite 19 points from Nick Owens and 16 from Chance Dawson.
GBC Prep, made up of post-graduate players, also beat GBC 1 75-44.
McInnis had 13 for GBC 1, Jordan had 12 and Elijah Edwards added 11.