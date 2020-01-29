NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East’s girls ran their win streak to six straight with a 63-34 victory against Oak Hill Monday.
All six victories have come against Class AA, Region 3 teams.
Skylar Davidson led the way with 19 points and six assists. Since returning from an ankle injury at the beginning of the win streak, Davidson is averaging 17.2 points and 10.7 assists.
Daisha Summers had 12 points and Hannah Blankenship added 10.
Sarah Saunders had seven points and 17 rebounds.
Over the course of the win streak, Saunders has averaged just under 10 rebounds, including a career high Monday night.
The Warriors sped out to an early 17-3 lead and were never threatened.
By the end of the third quarter, Wyoming East, now 9-3, had a comfortable 55-23 lead.
Marcayla King led the Lady Warriors with 12 points.
Wyoming East will play Shady Spring in a makeup game on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Wyoming East 63, Oak Hill 34
Oak Hill (5-8): Brooke Linkswiler 3 1-2 7, Cat Pennington 1 0-0 2, Samiah Lynch 0 0-2 0, Hannah White 1 1-1 3, Chelsea Pack 0 0-0 0, Kalila Hames 1 0-0 2, Bethany Rosiek 0 0-0 0, Shelby Gregory 0 0-0 0, Marcayla King 4 4-5 12, Krista Shrewsberry 0 0-1 0, Savannah Holbrook 4 0-0 8. TOTALS 14 6-8 34
Wyoming East (9-3): Daisha Summers 6 0-0 12, Skylar Davidson 6 4-6 19, Abby Russell 3 0-0 6, Colleen Lookabill 1 1-2 3, Bri Cook 1 0-0 2, Torree Lawson 0 0-0 0, Kayley Bane 1 2-4 4, Hannah Blankenship 4 1-1 10, Laken Toler 0 0-1 0, Bria Smith 0 0-0 0, Sarah Saunders 2 3-4 7, Marissa Hood 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 24 11-18 63
Score by quarters
Oak Hill: 3 12 8 9 — 34
Wyoming East: 17 20 18 8 — 63
Three-point field goals: OH: none WE: 4 (Davidson 3, Blankenship 1) Fouled out — None.