SUMMERSVILLE — Wyoming East rebounded from only its second loss of the calendar year with a convincing 59-29 victory against Nicholas County Friday evening.
The Lady Warriors improved to 13-4.
The game wasn’t in doubt from the start as the Lady Warriors raced out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter of play.
Wyoming East also outscored Nicholas 14-2 in the third quarter after taking a 37-10 lead at the half. Nicholas closed the gap with a 17-8 advantage in the fourth.
The Grizzlies scored more points in the fourth quarter than they did in the first three quarters combined.
Freshman Kayley Bane scored all eight of the Lady Warriors points in the fourth quarter. She finished with her first career double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Sky Davidson had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Daisha Summers had 13 points and Abby Russell had nine points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Maggie Gadomski led the Lady Grizzlies with 10 points and Taylor Brown added nine points.
The Warriors, expected to be the top seed in Class AA Region 3, Section 1 when the seeds were revealed Monday, are scheduled to close the season at River View on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The sectional tournament will be held at Wyoming East beginning Monday, Feb. 24.
Wyoming East 59, Nicholas County 29
Wyoming East (13-4): Skylar Davidson 5 2-3 14, Hannah Blankenship 2 1-2 6, Sarah Saunders 0 0-0 0, Daisha Summers 5 3-6 13, Abby Russell 4 0-0 9, Colleen Lookabill 2 0-0 4, Laken Toler 1 0-0 2, Brianna Toler 0 0-0 0, Bria Smith 0 0-0 0, Kayley Bane 3 3-4 11, Marissa Hood 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 9-15 59.
Nicholas County (3-16): Adriana Bounds 0 0-0 0, Lilly Meadows 0 0-0 0, Mason Stump 0 0-0 0, Anastin Hornsby 0 0-0 0, Natalie Barr 0 0-1 0, Maggie Gadomski 4 0-0 10, Taylor Brown 1 7-9 9, Jenna Grose 1 0-0 2, Shyteesha Crites 0 1-2 1, Jenna Cooper 0 0-0 0, Kels Foster 3 0-2 6, Alexis Montgomery 0 1-4 1. TOTALS: 9 9-17 29.
Score by quarters
Wyoming East: 24 13 14 8 — 59
Nicholas County: 2 8 2 17 — 29
Three-point field goals: WE: 6 (Davidson 2, Blankenship 1, Russell 1, Bane 2), NC: 2 (Gadomski 2). Fouled out — None.
Huntington Highlanders 64, Wyoming East Warriors 45
INSTITUTE — Huntington outscored Wyoming East 36-10 and cruised to a 64-45 victory Tuesday evening at the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
Huntington’s Kaiti Swann and Alezha Turner each scored 20 points to lead the victory.
Wyoming East junior point guard Skylar Davidson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists (as well as eight steals). Daisha Summers added nine points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Abby Russell had nine points, on three 3 pointers. Hannah Blankenship added eight points, including two 3 pointers, which gives the junior 41 for the season.
The outcome wasn’t in question long, as Huntington leaped out to a 17-7 advantage after the first quarter and pushed the margin to 26 (36-10) at the half, thanks to a 19-3 advantage in the third quarter.
The three points in the second quarter was Wyoming East’s lowest point total in a quarter this season.
The loss ended the Lady Warriors win streak at nine games, which dated back to a loss to PikeView at the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Jan. 2. Rayvn Goodson added 11 points for the Lady Highlanders.
Huntington 64, Wyoming East 45
Huntington (13-6): Kaiti Swann 8 2-5 20, Tia Wooding 1 0-0 2, Latalia Jackson 1 1-5 3, Bailee Viars 0 0-0 0, Alezha Turner 8 3-4 20, Bentleigh Christus 0 2-2 2, Madison Slash 1 1-2 3, Ravyn Goodson 4 3-4 11, Myracle Harper 1 0-0 2, Markayla Moore 0 0-0 0, Daijahnae Anderson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24 14-24 64.
Wyoming East (12-4): Skylar Davidson 3 3-4 11, Hannah Blankenship 2 1-4 7, Sarah Saunders 3 0-0 6, Daisha Summers 2 5-8 9, Abby Russell 3 0-0 9, Colleen Lookabill 0 1-2 1, Kayley Bane 1 0-3 2. TOTALS: 14 10-21 45.
Score by quarters
Huntington: 17 19 14 13 — 64
Wyoming East: 7 3 19 16 — 45
Three-point field goals: H: 3 (Swann 2, Turner 1). WE: 7 (Davidson 2, Blankenship 2, Russell 3) Fouled out — None.