CLEAR FORK — Westside finally solved the Wyoming East puzzle with a 49-45 win Thursday.
Win might not be the right word. It was a victory.
And this victory removed a huge monkey off the Renegades’ back, exorcised a demon from the collective mindset from the Renegades who had not beaten Wyoming East since a last-second 37-35 sectional win on March 1, 2017.
Wyoming East had won eight straight by an average score of 69.4 to 33.8.
“It means a lot to us, a real confidence booster because they beat us by a lot the past few years, so it’s a huge confidence booster,” said Westside’s Hannah Toler, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“We’ve been drubbed by them the last three years, they just had so much talent,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “And they still have talent. We just got off to a good start. We just needed that win.”
And the Renegades did get off to a good start, going up 18-8 after the first quarter. Everything went right. Twice, on inbounds plays, the Renegades ran the same play from Makayla Morgan to Toler for an easy two. It kind of set the tone.
The Renegades then added to the lead when Riana Kenneda hit a 3 and Toler had an old-fashioned three-point play to go ahead 24-8.
But an 8-0 run by Wyoming East made it 24-16 before the Renegades’ Taylor Brown canned a 3 to make it 27-16. Wyoming East missed four straight free throws to end the half and hit just two of eight in the second quarter.
“It meant a lot to get that big lead because — as you see — they can shoot, so it meant a lot to get up early,” Toler said.
The Warriors were also 0 for 9 from the 3-point range in the first half while Westside was 5 for 11.
“They shot the ball well and we didn’t shoot the ball well consistently tonight,” Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “Our kids fought hard.”
Indeed the Warriors, showing the resiliency that has made them a dynasty the last five years, fought back to get in the game. The threes did finally start falling and slowly the Warriors fought back, and back-to-back 3s by freshman Abby Russell and Sky Davidson made it a three-point game, 38-35 at the start of the fourth quarter.
As fast as it came, it vanished after a Westside timeout.
Madison Morgan hit a free throw and then a basket and Kenneda hit a two to make it 44-35.
“We came out of the timeout with a couple of of set plays that we wanted to try and fortunately, they worked,” Thomas said. “We told them during the timeout, you know there are going to be runs in these kinds if games so we just wanted them to calm down, run out plays and good things would happen.”
“They hit some pressure shots after we fought to get the score down to about three,” Boninsegna said. “It was a good game for them.”
It wasn’t quite over.
Davidson hit another 3 before a Daisha Summers basket to cut it to 44-40. Madison Morgan hit a running layup to give Westside a 46-40 lead.
With 3:13, Davidson hit anther 3, her fourth of the half, to make it a 3-point game again, but Toler scored inside on a put back and after Abby Russell scored, Morgan finished it off with two free throws.
In addition to Toler’s 14 points and 10 rebounds, Riana Kenneda had a team-high 15. Taylor Brown had eight, but they came at advantageous times for the Renegades, now 5-0.
Davidson and Russell each finished with 15 points for the Warriors (3-1), but nobody else had more than six (Hannah Blankenship).
Sarah Saunders did not score, but she had 17 rebounds in the game.
“Sarah has played hard all season,” Boninsegna said. “She isn’t big in stature but she is big in heart and she has really tried to help on the defensive end and has done a great job on the boards for us for four games now.”
The game might not count as far as advancing in the postseason, but don’t tell the Renegades it doesn’t mean anything.
“February’s when it counts, but we had to get it out of our heads that we can’t beat them,” Thomas said. “Without a doubt, it was in our heads (that we hadn’t won). You’ve got to beat them to mentally prepare yourself to know that you can.”
A real victory if there was one.
Westside 49, Wyoming East 45
Wyoming East (3-1): Daisha Summers 2-7 1-4 5, Sky Davidson 5-16 1-2 15, Abby Russell 6-18 2-5 15, Colleen Lookabill 1-2 0-0 2, Kayley Bane 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Blankenship 3-10 0-0 6, Sarah Saunders 0-4 0-2 0. TOTALS: 18-59 4-13 45.
Westside (5-0): Taylor Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Leslie Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah Toler 6-9 2-3 14, Riana Kenneda 4–13 3-4 15, Madison Morgan 2-4 1-2 6, Makayla Morgan 2-10, 2-6 6, Shyann Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-45 8-15 49
Wyoming East: 8 8 13 16 — 45
Westside: 18 9 11 11 — 49
Three-point goals: WE: 5-25 (Davidson 4-12, Russell 1-7, Bane 0-1, Blankenship 0-5) W: 7-18 (Brown 2-4, Bailey 0-1, Kenneda 4-10, Mad. Morgan 1-2, Mak Morgan 0-1). Rebounds — WE: 41 (Saunders 17), W: 28 (Toler 10) Assists: W: 14 (Davidson9) W: 7 (Mak Morgan 7), Steals WE:11 (Davidson 4, Russell 4) W: 1 Mak Morgan 1). Fouled out: Davidson.