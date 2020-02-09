CLEAR FORK -- There were several elements to its game that conspired against River View in its bid to upset Westside on Tuesday night, Feb. 4.
But the main offenders were all too glaring to miss.
The Raiders missed their first nine free throws and didn’t hit one until the fourth quarter, and then came out cold as Westside scored the first 10 points of the second half en route to a 52-38 Lady Renegades victory.
The win enabled the Renegades, 12-6, to earn the important Region 3 victory.
Westside led 24-17 at the break, even after the Raiders scored the final two baskets of the half.
During the quarter, River View missed five free throws.
That made a 10-0 Westside run to start the third even more damaging.
Leslie Bailey started it with a 3, and fellow seniors Hannah Toler and Riana Kenneda followed with baskets on senior night. Toler ended the run with a three-point play to complete the run and give the Renegades a 34-17 lead with 3:35 left in the third.
“We thought in the first (half) we wanted to push, we wanted to speed them up, try to see how much stamina they had,” Westside coach Darren Thomas said. “We came out in the second (half) in a box press and wanted to be able to drive and kick a little bit.”
A quick start was also key. The Big Three senior trio of Bailey, Kenneda and Toler all had 3s as the Renegades jumped River View with a 12-2 start.
“We need that kind of start,” Thomas said. “We come out some games as hot as a firecracker and other games we come out and we are flat. It’s getting to be tournament time, we need to come out ready to play.”
River View coach Gehrig Justice knew what was ailing his team.
“The foul shots have been our Achilles heel all year,” Justice said. “We’ve lost three or four games -- Westside the first time, Princeton both times -- because we’ve not made foul shots. Good teams make them down the stretch.”
It wasn’t like the Raiders didn’t have chances, which made it harder to swallow.
“The start of the second half we had three-straight possessions where I don’t think we got a shot out of it,” Justice said. “Our kids are playing hard. We just aren’t executing on offense. Westside made the plays and made the foul shots they needed to make and we just execute. When you miss however many foul shots we missed, it goes from a 10-point game to a 10-possession game real quick.”
Toler had 17 points to lead the Renegades. Makayla Morgan added 12, Kenneda 11 and Bailey nine.
Kristen Calhoun had 12 points and Trista Lester and Demi Lester had 10 points apiece for the Raiders.
Westside won its 13th game Wednesday with an 82-24 victory against Independence.
Riana Kenneda had 12 and Leslie Bailey and Shyan Jenkins had 10 each.
Westside 52, River View 38
River View (11-6)
Trista Lester 3 3-5 10, Kristen Calhoun 5 2-11 12, Madison Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Chloe Mitchem 0 0-0 0, Demi Lester 4 2-2 10, Jenna Atwell 0 0-0 0, Emily Auville 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 15 7-18 38
Westside (12-6)
Leslie Bailey 3 0-0 9, Hannah Toler 6 4-5 17. Riana Keneda 4 0-0 11, Makyla Morgan 3 6-9 12, Lauren Thomas 0 1-2 1, Taylor Brown 1 0-1 2, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Shyan Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 11-17 52
River View 9 8 4 17 - 38
Westside 13 11 15 13 - 52
Three-point field goals - RV: 1 (T. Lester 1). W: 7 (Bailey 3, Toler 1, Kennda 3). Fouled out - D. Lester.
Westside 82, Independence 24
Westside (13-6)
Leslie Bailey 3 2-3 10, Hannah Toler 4 0-0 8, Riana Kenneda 5 1-1 12, Makayla Morgan 1 0-0 3, Lauren Thomas 0 0-0 0, Taylor Brown 4 1-2 9, Madi Morgan 2 0-0 4, Shyan Jenkins 5 0-0 10, Sarah Brown 2 0-2 4, Emily Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlynn Smith 2 0-0 4, Ali Morgan 3 0-0 6, AaliyahDishmon 2 0-0 6, Ryleigh McNeely 1 0-0 2, Madison Brown 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 36 4-8 82.
Independence (3-14)
Bella Acord 0 0-0 0, Jenna Harvey 1 0-0 3, Hailey Vance 0 0-0 0, Alexis Clark 1 0-0 3, MaKenzie Holley 5 5-9 16, Emily Snodgrass 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Mitchem 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 8 5-9 24
Westside 17 29 20 16 - 82
Independence 7 2 8 7 - 24
Three-point field goals - W: 6 (Bailey 2, Kenneda 1, Mak. Morgan 1, Dishmon 2). I: 3 (Harvey 1, Clark 1, Holley 1). Fouled out - None.