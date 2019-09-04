The Independent Herald
OCEANA - The annual Indian Invitational golf outing was held at Clearfork Valley Golf Course on Aug. 3.
The outing was for anyone who attended, taught or worked at Oceana High School or is a relative of someone who did. The format was a blind draw scramble with prizes awarded to the top three teams, closest to the pin on the par threes and the long drive.
Proceeds from the outing go to support the Oceana Middle School golf program.
This year's winners are:
n First Place: Jackie Repass, Sharol Lusk, Sam Hall, Steve Davis
n Second Place: Ron Harvey, Sam Stewart, Lynn Stewart, Johnny Maynard
n Third Place: Fairly Lusk, Donnie Stafford Doug Mayhew, Bud Maynard
Closest to the Pin
n No. 2: Donnie Stafford
n No. 4: Donnie Stafford
n No. 6: Sharol Lusk
n No. 13: Lakie Bailey
n No. 15: Jackie Repass
Long Drive
n Gold: Sam Hall
n Red: Fairly Lusk