HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s basketball team found itself in a big first-half hole it couldn’t climb out of as it fell to Old Dominion 64-54 on Saturday in a Conference USA game at the Cam Henderson Center.
However, the loss came with some good news for the Thundering Herd. Thanks to Louisiana Tech’s 62-52 win over Florida International earlier on Saturday, Marshall clinched a spot in the Conference USA tournament.
Defeating Old Dominion to clinch a playoff spot would prove difficult.
Victoria Morris scored a game-high 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor, all 3-pointers, plus 3 of 4 from the foul line to lead the Monarchs to the win. Kia Sivils came off the bench to lead Marshall by matching a career-high 16 points.
Sivils scored eight points in the first half to pull the Herd out of a dismal 15.4 percent shooting performance in the first quarter. The sophomore from Louisville finished the game 6 of 7 from the floor including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.
Morris and ODU (23-4, 13-2 C-USA) were hot early, taking an 18-7 advantage to close the first period and leading 36-22 at halftime.
The Thundering Herd (11-15, 6-9) tightened its defense late in the second period, holding the Monarch offense without a field goal over the final 2:50 of the first half. Marshall, though, was only able to answer that scoring drought with three foul shots during that time.
“We just got to learn how to finish games out,” said Morris, a junior from Cincinnati who had family in attendance. “We got the win, though, and that’s all that matters.”
The Monarchs have three games left to try and clinch the C-USA women’s regular-season title and will host Florida Atlantic on Wednesday followed by Alabama-Birmingham before heading to Rice to close out the year.
Marshall will host North Texas next Saturday and then play at FIU and FAU to finish the year. Head coach Tony Kemper said his Thundering Herd still has to work on improving its rebounding before it heads to tournament play.
“If you shoot 30 percent from the field, they’re going to get a lot of defensive rebounds,” Kemper said of Marshall, which was outrebounded 53-33 in the game and 17-4 on the offensive end. “That’s a pretty hard spread to overcome.”
Yet, after three quarters and trailing 52-34 heading into the final period, Marshall fought back with an offense that suddenly had its legs.
Amari Young’s jumper with 8:58 to play gave ODU a 54-34 lead. Then the Monarchs went on a scoring drought of nearly two minutes, allowing Marshall to cut the lead to 14 points with 5:40 to play. Freshman Savannah Wheeler’s layup followed by a foul shot with 1:26 to play cut the Old Dominion lead to 60-53.
Ajah Wayne’s layup, a foul shot by Taylor Edwards and a made foul shot by Morris let the Monarchs lock up the 10-point victory.
The Thundering Herd’s contest against North Texas next Saturday will serve as senior day with a tipoff at 1 p.m.