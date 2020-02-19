HUNTINGTON — With 3:50 to go, Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper let out his loudest yell of Saturday’s game against UTEP to his team. This was not one imploring them, nor directing them in any fashion.
“Yeah, Herd!” Kemper yelled as he clapped while walking out to meet his players following a 7-0 run that extended Marshall’s lead to its biggest lead, forcing UTEP into a timeout.
It was that type of day for Marshall as it got one of its top performances of the year in one of its biggest games to date during a 76-66 win over UTEP in front of 612 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“How about the Herd?” Kemper said. “It’s a good win. I’m proud of them — quick turnaround to play against a team that is difficult on the offensive end and then difficult on the defensive end, too.”
Marshall (11-13, 6-7 Conference USA) executed well on both ends against UTEP’s tough schemes and fought through its own mistakes to build on its advantage as the game grew on.
The Herd did not trail over the last 27 minutes of action, answering each run that UTEP (13-11, 6-7 Conference USA) had on Saturday.
Kristen Mayo led Marshall on both ends on Saturday, scoring 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a dagger 3-pointer with 1:13 left that ended a mini rally by the Miners.
While the offensive game took center stage in the fourth quarter, it was Mayo’s defensive presence against UTEP leading scorer Katarina Zec that loomed just as large.
“I think it’s really good balance of both,” Mayo said. “You can’t have a good game only doing one and not the other. I think a lot of people focus on scoring and, yes, you have to be able to finish, but you also have to be able to lock down who you are guarding. If they are scoring just as many as you, then it’s like zero.”
Mayo and Taylor Pearson combined for 22 of Marshall’s 24 points in the final period with Pearson scoring nine straight and 12 of her 14 points in the fourth as the Herd closed out the important win, which was their fourth in five games.
“The bottom line is, if I look at the stat sheet and these two don’t play well, it’s really hard for us,” Kemper said.
For Pearson, the late performance came after she went down in a scary scene on the first possession of the second half in which she and UTEP’s Sabine Lipe collided head-to-head. At the time, Pearson was scoreless and the Herd led by just two when she was forced to the locker room for evaluation. Upon returning, though, Pearson maintained her aggressiveness and got into a rhythm.
“It was still keeping the same mindset once I was eventually able to get back into the game,” Pearson said.
It was all part of a second half in which the Herd women shot 60% from the floor while committing just six turnovers — a big victory against a UTEP team that came in forcing the most turnovers in the league at 19.5 per game.
Mayo credited freshman Savannah Wheeler with showing poise against the pressure of the Miners and getting the Herd into its offense, which finished with strong numbers throughout. Wheeler finished with 16 points and five assists.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Savannah,” Mayo said. “She’s the one who handles the ball most of the game and she’s got that pressure to take care of.”
Marshall turned the game’s momentum in the third quarter on the defensive end.
With Mayo keeping Zec largely out of the equation, the Miners struggled to find any answers as the Herd kept UTEP to two field goals over a nine-minute stretch that turned a one-possession game into a 13-point advantage following a 3-pointer by Khadaijia Brooks (12 points) late in the third.
The lead never got below nine points the rest of the way.
Marshall’s bench contributions led the Herd to a 31-28 lead — most notably from guard Kia Sivils, who had five steals in the first half to hound UTEP’s guards with Zec out of the equation. Wheeler scored 10 of her 16 points in the first 15 minutes of the contest to lead Marshall early.
Marshall now takes momentum into a road contest at Western Kentucky on Thursday night.