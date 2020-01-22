NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall’s offensive struggles continued on Saturday afternoon as Old Dominion went on a fourth-quarter run to earn a 57-46 win over the Thundering Herd women at Chartway Arena on Saturday.
Old Dominion (14-3, 4-1 Conference USA) used a strong rebounding presence to aid them in moving to 9-0 at home this season.
Guard Ajah Wayne finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds while forward Amari Young had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Monarchs.
Each player had five offensive rebounds and ODU had a 13-4 advantage in second-chance points.
Marshall’s offensive struggles through Conference USA action continued as the Herd shot just 26 percent from the floor for the game.
Marshall (7-10, 2-4 C-USA) was led by Savannah Wheeler, who had 19 points and six rebounds in the loss.
Taylor Pearson added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Herd as well.
Marshall trailed by as many as 15 points in the contest but rallied to take a 40-38 lead on a layup by Khadaijia Brooks on the first possession of the fourth quarter.
However, the Monarchs took over from there, getting their offense in rhythm and using their defensive strength to shut down the Herd late.
“We didn’t guard very well in the fourth quarter,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said following the game. “(ODU) missed a lot of third-quarter shots too, but I’m proud of the way we came out of the (halftime) locker room.”
Marshall was in foul trouble from the beginning as Old Dominion shot 15 first-quarter free throws to jump out to an early advantage.
That lead ballooned to 36-24 at halftime and the Herd battled foul trouble throughout. Brooks and Pearson each fouled out down the stretch as the Monarchs pulled away.
Marshall returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 25, when the team hosts Western Kentucky at 1 p.m.