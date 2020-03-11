SAN ANTONIO — No matter what the scenario, Marshall and UTSA certainly have a flair for end-to-end action when they get together on the basketball court.
Marshall jumped to a 19-point second-half lead and fended off a UTSA rally in an 82-77 win over the Roadrunners at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
“We made it real exciting for them,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They’ve got such explosive scorers that you can’t make mistakes.”
With the win, Marshall (16-15, 10-8 C-USA) goes into the Conference USA Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face UTEP in the first round on Wednesday at 10 p.m. The Miners defeated Rice, 77-72, on Saturday to earn the No. 11 seed.
Marshall led by 19 with 10:32 left, but UTSA whittled the lead away using the free throw line and Herd turnovers to claw back in.
The game came down to the final seconds after Jhivvan Jackson hit a corner 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to cut Marshall’s lead to three before the ensuing inbounds pass bounded off the leg of Marshall’s Jarrod West.
However, Jackson returned the favor as he mishandled the subsequent inbounds pass with a chance to tie. He then fouled out and West knocked down a pair of free throws to put the game away.
Jackson, the nation’s second-leading scorer, finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds, but needed 28 shots to get there. However, Keaton Wallace — Jackson’s high-scoring counterpart — had just 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting.
“We tried to make it as hard as we could,” West said. “I’m just glad we were able to gut out a win in the end.”
Saturday marked the second time in as many games in San Antonio that the Herd saw all sorts of trouble in the second half, but the Herd was able to make enough plays to win.
Mikel Beyers had a crucial three-point play down the stretch to answer a Jackson 3-pointer.
Later, Andrew Taylor kept a rebound alive before West outhustled a UTSA player to the ball for an outlet to Taevion Kinsey that led to a dunk that put the Herd up 80-74 with 14 seconds left.
Those hustle plays showed themselves on the glass throughout the game as Marshall owned a 48-40 advantage in rebounding. Six different players for the Herd had at least five rebounds.
It was a stark contrast to the first meeting between the teams when UTSA owned a 67-44 advantage in rebounding, which included 27 offensive rebounds for the Roadrunners. On Saturday, they had just nine offensive rebounds.
“We harped on how the killed us on the offensive boards the last game,” West said.
Beyers led five double-figure scorers for Marshall with 20 points while West had 15 points and seven assists. Andrew Taylor also had 12 points and five assists while Kinsey and Jannson Williams each added 10.
Marshall appeared as if it would run away with a win in San Antonio early in the second half.
The Herd took a 52-40 lead into the locker room and extended that lead to 66-47 on a Kinsey layup with 10:32 remaining.
However, mistakes started to creep up on the Herd, enabling UTSA to get back into the contest.
“We made a slew of them,” D’Antoni said. “We fouled when we can’t foul. We missed free throws when we’ve got to make free throws, and we turned the ball over when we’ve got to hold on to it.”
Despite the late struggles, D’Antoni was pleased with his team’s ability to turn an early seven-point deficit around by getting all parties involved offensively.
After falling behind early, Marshall used a 23-5 run over a 6:30 stretch of the first half to take a double-digit advantage, which it enjoyed as the teams went to the locker room.
“There were parts of this game that we were really looking like the ball club that we can be,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall will stay in Texas until the Conference USA tournament, busing from San Antonio to Frisco, where the team will begin preparation for Wednesday’s matchup with UTEP, whom it defeated 71-61 on Feb. 15.