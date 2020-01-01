HUNTINGTON — As a recruiting coordinator, Marshall safeties coach Mike Treier is no stranger to logging a lot of miles in his car.
His latest trip is one of the toughest and lengthiest of his career, though.
Treier left Pennsylvania on Friday morning to return to Huntington before heading off to Florida.
This trip, however, would be his last stop into Huntington for the foreseeable future.
Treier was coming to Huntington to pack his belongings as he embarks on a new journey after reportedly having accepted a job at Florida State University.
While the Florida State position is not official, Treier took to social media to show his appreciation for Marshall and what the Thundering Herd has meant to him.
“Thank you. Huntington WV was truly home to me. #HerdFamily was bigger than a twitter hashtag; the people of Marshall are what make it go. I have met so many great friends over the past 7 years. Most importantly, thank you to the players who, 100%, will be what I miss the most. The times on the field were great, but the lockerroom, meeting room, pregame meals, and practice field are what I will remember. Mr. Hamrick and Doc, thanks for such an incredible experience. I will always be an adopted son of Marshall!!! We are …” Treier shared on his Twitter feed (@Coach_MikeT) at 1:53 p.m. on Friday.
For Treier, it ends a journey that started seven years ago when he followed former defensive coordinator Chuck Heater from Temple to Huntington in 2013 where he stayed as a graduate assistant until 2015.
Following those two years, Treier moved on to the University of Tennessee-Martin where he joined the staff for the 2016 season as secondary coach.
By the end of the 2016 year, Treier was promoted to the SkyHawks defensive coordinator spot before coming back to Marshall in summer of 2017 as the cornerbacks coach.
Treier coached Marshall’s cornerbacks in 2017 and 2018 before switching over to safeties for 2019 as Chip West joined the staff, along with defensive coordinator Brad Lambert.
In addition to his duties as safeties coach and recruiting coordinator, Treier was also heavily involved in Marshall’s special teams, especially in the punt game where the Herd excelled over the last three years with blocks and returns.
One of Treier’s top attributes was relating to players on a real level — something that he took pride in as the staff’s youngest assistant at 29-years-old.
That also helped him on the recruiting trail where he consistently brought talent into Huntington and kept the Herd at the top of Conference USA in that regard.
Treier’s ability to relate to players and those within the program showed itself on Friday evening as many wished him well.
“Best of luck to you!!! Thank you for being a part of Talik’s journey,” said Carol Hammond, mother of Talik Keaton, Marshall’s all-Conference USA freshman punt returner and wide receiver.
“Thanks for taking a chance on the video guy! That opportunity changed my life! Good luck and see you at the top Coach T! #HerdFamily,” said Fisher Cross, Marshall men’s basketball assistant director of operations who started in Marshall football’s video department.
Treier’s official position at Florida State is not yet known, but is expected to be announced in the coming days as the staff for new head coach Mike Norvell solidifies.
Treier has experience with Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who joined Norvell in Tallahassee after their successful 2019 season together in Memphis.
Fuller was a Marshall assistant from 2013 to 2018, serving as the Herd’s defensive coordinator in his final season in Huntington. He and Treier worked closely together on the Herd’s special teams efforts, as well.
In Tallahassee, it is expected that Treier’s experience recruiting the state of Florida will be utilized. In addition to serving as recruiting coordinator, south Florida was a primary recruiting area in which Treier was in charge for the Herd.