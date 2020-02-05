HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s baseball team was chosen to finish 10th out of 12 teams in Conference USA’s 2020 Preseason Poll, which was released by the league on Wednesday.
The Herd also did not have a player named to the All-Conference USA team, which also was announced on Wednesday.
Marshall returns a strong bit of talent from the 2019 team, especially in its bullpen where nearly everyone returns.
Michael Guerrero, who finished 2019 tied for sixth in saves in Conference USA, headlines that group of returnees. Others include D’Andre Knight, Bryan Callaly, Hunter Sexton, Rob Kwiatkowski and Philip Hoffman.
In terms of the offensive side of the ball, junior infielder Geordon Blanton leads a group after a strong 2019 campaign.
Blanton finished in the top 10 in several Conference USA categories in 2019, including doubles (17, 8th), triples (4, t-3rd), stolen bases (18, 6th), assists (147, 7th) and double plays turned (36, 8th).
Blanton batted .286 with four home runs and 26 RBI for the Herd last season.
Other returnees to watch include sophomore Luke Edwards, who can play infield or outfield, senior utility player Zach Inskeep and outfielder Jaren Lovely.
The Herd finished the 2019 season at 29-28 overall — one of only five teams in Conference USA to finish the season with a winning record.
Marshall was 14-15 in league play, which placed them sixth in the 2019 Conference USA Tournament where they upset No. 3 seed Louisiana Tech before falling to eventual champion Southern Miss. That loss dropped them into the consolation bracket where they fell to Rice to end the season.