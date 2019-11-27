HUNTINGTON — Three former Marshall football players were added to professional teams Friday, including former defensive end Ryan Bee who was signed by the Washington Redskins.
Bee was signed by the Redskins from its practice squad in a corresponding move after it put tight end Vernon Davis on injured reserve.
Washington did not publish details of the deal but the 24-year-old Bee, an Ashland, Ohio-native, had been with the Redskins since April 2019 when he signed as an undrafted free agent.
Bee finished his career at Marshall with 200 career tackles, 57 of them solo, and had 18.5 sacks.
Two other former Marshall players, quarterback Chase Litton and wide receiver Tyre Brady, were added to the XFL’s Seattle Dragons. Litton had been signed by the league after he was cut from the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 21.
On Friday, he was allocated by the new league to Seattle. Brady was selected by the Dragons in the league’s supplemental draft on Friday.
The new XFL league will begin its regular season on Feb. 8.